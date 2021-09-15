How to claim the Bogged Down bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will be among the latest games to receive an Amazon Prime bundle, called the Bogged Down bundle.

The bundle is part of a collaboration between Amazon and Activision, and features a skin and weapon blueprints. Otherwise known as Prime Gaming, there are countless games that get added to the list of free bundles players can claim. The only catch is that those players must have an Amazon Prime and a Twitch account.

Activision released a blog post on the Call of Duty website announcing the Bogged Down bundle in which they detailed the steps necessary for claiming the bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The steps are listed below.

How to claim the Bogged Down bundle:

Navigate to the Call of Duty Offer Detail Page: https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/callofduty Click “Claim Now” on the active content drop. Log in with your Prime-enabled account or sign up for Prime. Click “Continue” to begin the account-linking process. Click “Go to Activision” to be redirected to Activision’s account-linking page. Log in with your Activision account and authorize Prime Gaming to fulfill content. Click “Complete Claim.”

If players already have their accounts linked between Amazon Prime, Twitch, and Activision, then the final step is to head to the Offer Details Page. On Twitch, players can head there and claim the bundles that they want, like the Bogged Down bundle.

What is in the Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Bogged Down bundle?

There are three games for which the Bogged Down bundle is available. Those games are Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

First, players will get the Woods Operator skin which is called "Swamp" and has an epic rarity. It's based on wetland operations and the skin features a mesh mask to cover up the face.

Next are the weapon blueprints. There is the Legendary "Track Master" SMG and the Epic "Monsoon" Sniper Rifle. Based on the promotional image, they appear to be the Milano and the M82. On top of the weapons, players will receive a weapon sticker and an emblem. The Bogged Down promotion will end on 12 October 2021.

