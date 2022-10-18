How to claim FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards (October 2022)

The first set of Prime Gaming rewards for FIFA 23 is now live, as EA Sports confirmed on October 17. The publishers changed this year's release and dropped it earlier.

Since its inception, Twitch Prime has grown massively, and Amazon has ensured that subscribers are rewarded. Aside from various games and other features, Prime Gaming offers a pack of perks for different games. All subscribers are eligible for it and don't have to pay anything extra.

FIFA 23 players have eagerly awaited the first set of rewards to drop. Based on recent history, the last week of October should be the likely timeframe. You won't have to wait long and can redeem this month's offer if the accounts are connected.

The first Prime Gaming rewards for FIFA 23 offer great deals

As part of the initial offering, FIFA 23 players can acquire one special Prime Gaming pack. It contains two player picks that allow players to choose from different cards. Additionally, the pack will contain seven random gold rare player cards, which will be helpful in squad building.

With all the current SBCs, any additional rare gold players will be beneficial. Those who are just getting started will get a headstart regarding squad building. Players can use these cards as fodder in different SBCs to get more resources.

Getting the rewards is quite simple. One has to be a Prime Gaming member to avail of the rewards. They will also need a registered FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which can be created directly from the game or the web app.

It's important to ensure that a subscriber's Prime Gaming account is connected to their EA account. This can be done from the website.

Once the two accounts are linked, the available rewards for FIFA 23 will be shown on the home screen. Press the claim from the main screen to get the rewards. Unless claimed on the website, the rewards won't appear in the in-game store. From there, players can open the pack to get different rewards.

The sequence of Prime Gaming rewards is expected to continue for the time being, and there will be more to come. As the season progresses, the rarity and valuation of the rewards in FIFA 23 will also go up.

Additionally, there are more ways for players to get bonuses, and it's open to all players. The FGS series has already started, and players will be able to earn different tokens by watching pro matches on Twitch and YouTube.

These tokens can be swapped in the game for different packs and have some valuable options. It's a no-frills way of getting useful things. Participants are required to watch an FGS stream for at least 60 mins to be eligible for the rewards.

