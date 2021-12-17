How to claim Genshin Impact x Prime Gaming bundle rewards (December 2021)

Travelers with a Prime Gaming membership can claim a new batch of rewards to use in Genshin Impact.

This bundle is the final one for 2021, and its claimable duration goes on from December 15, 2021, to January 5, 2022. It includes:

1 x Fragile Resin

4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

40,000 Mora

All items will be delivered to the player's mail once they use the Redeem Code given to them by Prime Gaming.

Note: This offer is not usable by players who do not have a Prime Gaming membership.

Step-by-step guide for claiming Prime Gaming rewards for Genshin Impact

Prime Gaming's display of Genshin Impact's bundles this year (Image via Prime Gaming)

Here's how Genshin Impact players can claim this bundle:

Go to Prime Gaming's website. Search for Genshin Impact in the search bar and click on it. Alternatively, one can click on it right away if they see it on the front page. Click on "Claim now." It should be in a light blue rectangle with a white crown near the "Claim now" section. Copy the Redeem Code that Prime Gaming now displays. Boot up Genshin Impact on whatever platform the player prefers. Bring up the Paimon Menu (the game's native pause menu). Select the gear icon on the left side (it should say Settings if the player hovers over it. Go to Account. Go to Redeem Now. Paste the code. Select the Exchange option.

Alternatively, the player can enter the Redeem Code into miHoYo's official website instead of doing step 5 onward. However, the player still needs to log in to the game to collect the rewards from their mail.

Bundle #8's rewards

The final Prime Gaming bundle for 2021 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every even-numbered bundle this year included Fragile Resin, and Bundle #8 is no exception to that rule. One Fragile Resin, four Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 40,000 Mora make up the last Prime Gaming bundle of 2021.

Note: Genshin Impact players must be Adventure Rank 2 or higher to claim these rewards. Bundle #8 is redeemable until January 11, 2022. However, players only have until January 5, 2022, to claim it.

If a Genshin Impact player collected every Prime Gaming bundle this year, they would've collected:

240 Primogems

4 x Fragile Resin

32 x Hero's Wit

24 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

5 x Mushroom Pizza

5 x Calla Lily Seafood Soup

5 x Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter

5 x Bamboo Shoot Soup

160,000 Mora

