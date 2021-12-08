How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in December 2021: Steps to get free Primogems

Redeem Codes bringing free Primogems into any Genshin Impact player's account is a joyful occasion.

There are two ways to redeem Genshin Impact codes as of December 2021. First, one can do so by using miHoYo's official website. Second, they can enter the code in the game. Travelers only have to use one option to get their free Primogems; there is no bonus for doing both methods.

The current Redeem Codes for December are:

ETNU2DN5NZRR: 60 Primogems + 4 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 4 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

There was also a giveaway by Crucial Games earlier this week, but those codes aren't always available. Players with Prime Gaming membership can also get another free Redeem Code.

How to use Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact for free Primogems

As previously mentioned, both ETNU2DN5NZRR and GENSHINGIFT are December's Redeem Codes. A Genshin Impact player has to copy and paste them into either the website or the game itself. Here is a reminder on how to do that.

Through the game

The most straightforward way is through the game itself. Open up Genshin Impact on any platform, and do the following:

Pause the game so that the Paimon Menu shows up. Head to Settings. Head to Account. Click on Redeem Now. Paste the code. Click on Exchange.

The rewards should be in the player's mail now. If a player bumps into any error, they most likely either entered the code wrong or already used these Redeem Codes before.

Through the website

The second method involves the player going to Genshin Impact's official website. It should state "https://genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift." Otherwise, the player is on the wrong website.

Log into the website if the player hasn't already. From there, do the following:

Select the relevant server. Check to see if the Character Nickname section is accurate. Paste the Redeem Codes. Click on Redeem.

Prime Gaming Primogems

Bundle #7 from Prime Gaming offers 60 Primogems along with other items. The most crucial part about acquiring its Redeem Code is that the player has a Prime Gaming account (sometimes referred to as Amazon Prime). They won't get the following code if they don't have one.

Head to Genshin Impact's Prime Gaming section. Players can find the reward offer on Twitch or the Prime Gaming website. The latter includes a search bar, making it easier to use (as one can type "Genshin Impact" to find it immediately).

Once the player is successful, click on the claim button and copy the code. Afterward, paste it in to either the website or the game to get the 60 Primogems.

