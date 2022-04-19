How to claim Spring Fever Time items in Lost Ark

During their journey, Lost Ark players can gain many different items that can help them. With the change of seasons upon us, Lost Ark is celebrating the new season by giving a few of these items out for free.

These items will be available on the weekends leading up to May. Players can claim these rewards once per weekend per account. Here is a guide on how players can claim the Spring Fever Time items for free.

How players can claim the Spring Fever Time items in Lost Ark

For the month of April, Amazon and Smilegate are rewarding their players for simply logging in on the weekends. This is a great way for them to give back to their playerbase all month long.

Players can use these items anytime they wish. If they don't have time to play on the weekend when they claim the items, they can still log in to claim their rewards and use the items at another time.

How to claim the Spring Fever Time rewards in Lost Ark

When players log in to the game over the weekend, they will see a little countdown clock located by the minimap. Clicking on it will notify players if a reward is available and will allow them to claim it. The process that players will want to follow to claim the rewards is quite simple:

Log into the game on the character that will receive the rewards (only one character can receive the rewards).

Check out the clock icon located by the mini-map and click on it. Here, players will be notified if a reward is available to claim. This is a time-based reward, and if players cannot claim it, they will have to wait until the next instance that it becomes available.

If the player has a reward available to claim, they will be able to click the "Claim Reward" button and will receive it immediately.

What items does a player get during the Spring Fever Time event in Lost Ark?

Players can claim the reward on both days of the weekends in April (Image via Smilegate)

Players will be able to claim a few fantastic goodies during this weekend event. It should be noted that the following rewards can be claimed on both days of the weekend. Players who are willing to log in on both days will be able to receive double the rewards:

Master’s Moist Omelet (3)

Regulus’ Light Currency Chest (3)

Phoenix Plume (10)

Once claimed, players can then use their rewards and play however they wish. There is no requirement for players to complete any task other than logging in and claiming their prize.

Edited by Danyal Arabi