The new edition of the 'Golden Age of Trade' event recently went live in Cookie Run: Kingdom, only to be taken down by developers in a few minutes due to a technical glitch. While Devsisters didn't share what the technical fault was that tripped up the heavily awaited event, they have released a statement apologizing for the same in the in-game news section.

Read on to find out when you can expect the event to come back and how Devsisters, creators of Cookie Run: Kingdom, are planning to compensate fans for yesterday's mess up.

Golden Age of Trade is coming back in Cookie Run: Kingdom (February 2023)

'The Golden Age of Trade' event has always been popular with Cookie Run: Kingdom fans, providing a much-needed avenue for in-game trade. This is a ranked event, so players earn rewards not just based on the points they earn by trading but how they rank against the rest of their server.

Recently, when the event was live for a few minutes, many players actively participated in the game, further compounding the issues on the developer's end. Finally, in today's release, they clarified that the delay was caused by the time it took to compute the data for the time that the event was live.

Devsisters have announced that the event will start from scratch later, and the rewards that went out to Cookie Run: Kingdom players during the time it was live will not be recovered from players.

Instead, they have announced that a set reward will be credited to all Cookie Run: Kingdom players to compensate for fans' disappointment at Golden Age of Trade's postponement, and those who received rewards during the few minutes that the event was live will get a reduced compensation, subtracted from what they have already received. The compensation is as follows:

10,000 Crystals

1,000,000 Coins

1000 Rainbow Cubes

320,000 EXP worth of Star Jellies

For example: If you have received 3,000 crystals already while playing the 'Golden Age of Trade' event for the few minutes that it was live, you will only receive 7,000 crystals when the above compensation is rolled out. Any rewards you received will be adjusted similarly to the above compensation.

For Cookie Run: Kingdom players who didn't play the event at all, as well as for the group discussed above, this reward will be credited in full on February 14. These rewards can be claimed directly from the player's in-game inbox, similar to how redeem code rewards are credited.

Any titles that were given out during the time the 'Golden Age of Trade' was live will also be removed and deactivated. Items that were traded will also be returned in full.

The trading frenzy will begin again at midnight on February 16 and end at 23:59 (GMT +9) on February 22, 2023. Players should take next week to stock up on resources, as the main game in the 'Golden Age of Trade' is production, and not trade.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

