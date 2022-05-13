How to choose servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2022)?

Devsisters' Cookie Run: Kingdom (CRK) has enjoyed tremendous success ever since its 2021 launch. If you're one among the hundreds of players who join the game every day, then one of the choices you'll soon have to make will be choosing a server. This has to be done before one can register their in-game account.

It will be difficult for players unfamiliar with CRK's parent game Ovenbreak and other Devsisters games to make an informed choice at this time. It is also noteworthy that there is no way to change the server at a later point in the game.

Not to worry, as this article lays out the basic details along with the pros and cons of all available servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom; All you need to know

There are essentially three servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom at the time of writing. Quite recently, the latest was added alongside the release of the highly anticipated Dark Cacao Cookie.

Note: Players can only add people from the same server to their friend list. New players joining the game to play with their friends should join the same servers in order to be able to do so.

Let's go over the pros and cons of each of these servers.

1) Pure Vanilla Server

This is the first server in the game and was released soon after Cookie Run: Kingdom's launch. As millions of players swarmed to join the game during that time, a large section of the Cookie Run: Kingdom fraternity is part of the Pure Vanilla server. The main thing to note is that as most players in the server were the first to play the game, the ranked competitions are much tougher here.

This means a difficulty boost in everything from the Arena to Guild Battle to even events like the Golden Age of Trade. Players familiar with the parent game Ovenbreak and who feel they're up to the challenge can consider this server.

Average Team Power at Masters 5 tier: 600,000+

2) Hollyberry Server

Since this server was released about eight months after Cookie Run: Kingdom, the level of competition was offset by that time. It's quite accessible for new players, as reaching the Masters tier is exponentially easier here.

The main issue here is that there is a section of experienced players who dominate at the top levels of the Arena on this server, so the rest might face saturation after reaching a certain point in the game.

From a long-term perspective, the Hollyberry server is ideal for players who want a constant supply of gems. This is because with Pure Vanilla already very packed, and a majority of new players heading to Dark Cacao, the number of players in Hollyberry will grow at a relatively slower pace.

This makes it easier to maintain and advance one's Arena rank, thus boosting the gem rewards credited at the end of every season.

Average Team Power at Masters 5 tier: 200,000+

3. Dark Cacao Server

This is the latest server to be added to Cookie Run: Kingdom, and is therefore not too competitive, given the lesser number of members. It is so new that there aren't enough players in the Masters tier to estimate the average team power it'll take to get there.

This can be both a good and bad thing if one considers the long term. In the short term, this server is a great place to grow given the lower level of competition. But with most of the new joinees flocking to this server in the long term, it might become extremely competitive.

The server is ideal for players who are going to invest significant amounts of time towards the start of their journey in the game. This will allow them to establish themselves in an easier way and become one of the top contenders when the level of competition does eventually rise.

Players have to decide which server best fits their outlook towards Cookie Run: Kingdom and make their choice accordingly. New servers being added in the near future is also very much a possibility, given the steady stream of updates that Devsisters has been rolling out for CRK.

Fans can watch this space to learn about all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they go live.

