How to claim this week's (May 12) free Epic Games Store titles? Options include Prey, Mystery Vault, and more

For those who have missed out on Prey in the past, the Epic Games Store has something amazing for them. To add to the niceties, players can get a lot more than the brilliant title released by Bethesda in the past.

Epic Games is known for providing bonus games free of cost, and players can once again gain a lot this week.

Prey is a sci-fi shooter horror that Bethesda released in 2017. It was developed by Arkane, the same studio that gained much fame in 2021 with Deathloop. A few of the features seen in the 2021 game can be seen in the earlier game, but the latter has enough uniqueness to set itself apart.

Since the game launched, Prey has received a favorable reception from fans and critics alike, and the second week of May will now provide an excellent opportunity for players who are yet to play the game. As a bonus, they will get two more games and a mystery one to make it a brilliant week.

Players can receive Prey and three more games in the ongoing week on the Epic Games Store

There are three games in total that players can be sure about as they will receive the following game over this week:

As a bonus, they will also receive a mystery vault containing a mystery game that players will have no way of knowing beforehand.

The icing on the cake has to be Prey among these, given how good the game is even by today's standards. The game takes players into the shoes of a character who has to fight his way using weapons and powers from aliens. While the game might be nearly five years old now, it still holds its own.

Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Redout: Enhanced Edition are also two games that fans of different genres will be able to enjoy. Not to forget, there's a mystery vault that could potentially bring in something amazing for fans.

How to redeem Prey and other free games on the Epic Games Store

The difference between buying a game normally and redeeming the same as part of the Epic Games Store giveaway is the 100% discount that players can enjoy. However, the base method stays the same, as players will have to repeat the process of buying any game on the platform.

Players must search for the game in the title box and go to its page. Once they are there, they will have to click on buy, and the process will take them to a confirmation page.

Ordinarily, these games would have cost their full price, but as mentioned earlier, all the games mentioned will be at a 100% discount this week.

Once they're bought, players will be able to add them permanently to their existing Epic Games Store library. The crucial part to ensure on the players' side is to make sure that they're logged in to the correct account.

