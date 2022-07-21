How to clear the Water Veins that flow through the mountains in Genshin Impact

Learning how to "Clear the water veins that flow through the mountains" is an integral part of Genshin Impact's recent event, yet it is understandable why some players don't know how to do it.

More specifically, it's required several times in the first and third Blazin' Trails quest series. Predictably, the first one is the easiest one to do in this Genshin Impact event.

This task basically involves the player destroying the rocks that are blocking the water from flowing straight, as well as solving some quick puzzles involving Melodic Harps. If one doesn't know where to start, they can always teleport to the Broken Isle's northern Teleport Waypoint and follow the Water Vein from there.

How Genshin Impact players can clear the Water Veins that flow through the mountains

The first solution to the Melodic Harp puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The most crucial part is that Genshin Impact players try to follow the Water Veins as much as they can. If players don't know what the Water Veins look like, they're little cylindrical watery paths with music notes coming out of them. They spawn near the northern Teleport Waypoint here, so one shouldn't miss them.

Following the first one will lead players to a breakable rock. Paimon remarks on how the player can remove them, so destroy them with attacks (ideally from a Claymore user) and continue following the new path. Eventually, players will be led to a Melodic Harps puzzle.

The above image shows the solution to that puzzle. Select the "Adjust Orientation" option near the Melodic Bloom on the rock shown here. It will rotate to the correct position, so go to the Melodic Harp and select "Perform."

Afterward, go through the cave and destroy the rock that's blocking the path once again. Players will see a cutscene, and it's now time to scale the mountain from the outside. They should leave this cave and climb upwards for a bit until they see another blockage near the top.

The second Melodic Harp solution for this task (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, the player will see that the Water Vein leads up to here. It does go through a chest, but that's not integral to the Blazin' Trails quest in Genshin Impact 2.8. Instead, climb further to the point shown in this image. Players only need to adjust the Melodic Bloom closest to the Melodic Harp once. Afterward, they need to adjust the farthest one twice.

Interact with the Melodic Harp to proceed through this puzzle. After some time, the water will rise, and Genshin Impact players will be instructed to "Obtain Glacial Spring Water." To do that, simply go to the yellow aura nearby that's marked on the map and select the "Draw Water" interaction.

Travelers will eventually complete this Blazin' Trail quest and move on to the next one. The second part doesn't require any Water Vein puzzles, but the third quest in the series does. This specific article focuses solely on the first puzzle, but curious Travelers are recommended to read this hyperlinked guide for the solutions to the remaining four puzzles.

