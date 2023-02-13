How to climb The High Keep Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy to unlock the Hippogryph Highwing

There is a lot to discover in Hogwarts Legacy’s vast open-world setting, with many side quests, main missions, and sub-stories to explore.

While most missions in the game are quite easy to accomplish, certain quests are a bit trickier, especially when players miss out on some of the hints around.

One such mission that many fans of the Wizarding World are having trouble with is climbing the battlements in the High Keep. This quest is not like the other puzzles in the title, as you will only be able to activate it at night, making it a bit tricky for many to look for some of the mission clues around them.

While it’s not a particularly difficult quest, it’s aquite a tricky one as the RPG does not offer too many hints at what you will be required to do next after every step.

Hence, today’s guide will cover how you can easily climb the Hight Keep Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy.

Climbing the Battlements in the High Keep in Hogwarts Legacy

To climb the Battlements in the Hogwarts Legacy High Keep, there are a few steps that you will need to invest in to complete the mission successfully.

Follow the steps below:

Make your way to the quest area indicated on the in-game minimap. Then heading east, you will need to approach a wooden platform on which you can climb up. This will lead you to another stony platform you need to get atop.

From here, you will then be required to use either Accio or Mingadium Leviosa on a wooden box nearby. This will let you pull the object towards you and allow you to carry it all the back to the area where you first started your climb.

You will now be required to align the wooden box to the very right of the blocked door. This will provide you with the height boost to climb up. So all you will need to do now is climb on top of the box and climb over the obstacle to the other side.

You will know that you have been able to successfully scale the Battlements of the High Keep in Hogwarts Legacy when the quest requirement changes, and your next objective is to make your way inside the Gatehouse.

Revelio is one of the best spells when it comes to exploration in Hogwarts Legacy, it helps reveal hidden objects and can oftentimes help in solving some of the hardest challenges that the RPG will throw at you.

Hence, if you are stuck moving forward during this quest, you will need to rely on Revelio quite a bit to help you with the remainder of the mission. After making your way over the Battlements, you will need to get inside the Gatehouse, and for that, you will need the spell quite a bit.

Once you have completed the High Keep quest, you will then be able to unlock the Hippogryph Highwing in Hogwarts Legacy.

Poll : 0 votes