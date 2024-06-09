How to collect exploration rewards in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves, the latest action adventure RPG from Kuro Games, features a vast open world to explore. You can navigate distinct terrains, battle different monsters, complete various challenges, unlock several Supply Chests, and more. The game tracks your exploration progress for each available region and increases your Pioneer levels accordingly. Reaching each level will reward you with Astrites and many other lucrative items.

Therefore, this article will provide a list of all Pioneer exploration rewards for different levels in Wuthering Waves and how to obtain them.

How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer level rewards via exploration

All Exploration progress requirements (Image via Kuro Games)

Exploration is a major aspect of Wuthering Waves' gameplay and you can obtain a considerable amount of rewards for engaging in it. Here are all the things you can do to increase the area exploration progress in Huanglong:

Unlock Resonance Nexus

Unlock Resonance Beacons

Gather and deliver Sonance Caskets

Complete overworld puzzles

Complete overworld challenges

Unlock Supply Chests

Hunt Mutterflies

Hunt Blolbflies

Partaking in any of the above-listed activities will increase your exploration progress. You will be rewarded with Pioneer coins for exploring 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100% of each region. The amount of coins you accumulate will directly raise your Pioneer levels.

Pioneer Association location in Jinzhou City (Image via Kuro Games)

To collect your rewards, you must visit the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou City, at the location marked on the map above. Here, you must interact with the NPC, Maqi, and select the "About my Exploration progress" prompt to receive the rewards associated with your current level.

All Wuthering Waves Pioneer level rewards

All Pioneer level rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

You can receive Astrites and several other in-game items and gadgets by raising your Pioneer level via exploration in this RPG. Let's take a look at all the offered rewards for each level:

Pioneer Level Rewards 1 50x Astrite, 1x Lootmapper Use Permit: Jinzhou, 1x Lootmapper, 20,000x Shell Credits 2 50x Astrite, 1x Waypoint, 5x Waypoint Module, 1x Waypoint Module Synthesis Recipe 3 50x Astrite, 1x Casket Sonar Use Permit: Jinzhou, 1x Casket Sonar, 1x Echo Component Synthesis Recipe, 5x Sonar Circuits 4 50x Astrite, 3x Advanced Resonance Potion, 3x Advanced Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits 5 50x Astrite, 2x Premium Resonance Potion, 2x Premium Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits 6 50x Astrite, 2x Premium Resonance Potion, 2x Premium Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits 7 50x Astrite, 2x Premium Resonance Potion, 2x Premium Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits 8 50x Astrite, 2x Premium Resonance Potion, 2x Premium Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits 9 50x Astrite, 2x Premium Resonance Potion, 2x Premium Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits 10 50x Astrite, 2x Premium Resonance Potion, 2x Premium Energy Core, 20,000x Shell Credits

Among the various exploration rewards, you may want to collect Lootmapper and Casket Sonar at the earliest. These gadgets can be used to locate Supply Chests and Sonance Caskets in the open world, both of which are helpful to raise your Pioneer levels in the game.

