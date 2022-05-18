How to complete the Adventurer’s Path in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a free-to-play MMORPG, but not entirely in the way gamers would expect. For starters, it has a top-down view, similar to that of ARPGs like Diablo and Path of Exile. Second, the UI is reminiscent of MOBAs like League of Legends.

Ever since Lost Ark released in the West, it has been chugging along with a healthy player count. As of May 17, 2022, it clocked in over half a million players according to Steam Charts. The free-to-play model certainly helps.

Part of the fun is experiencing the story, playing with friends, running Chaos Dungeons, and most of all, leveling up the various classes. The game has a way of streamlining the process on “alts,” characters who are created after the player has reached the level cap with their first character.

Lost Ark: What is the Adventurer’s Path and how to complete it?

Once a player has put in the work of reaching max level and finishing the last main quest - Ealyn’s Gift - they will be awarded a Vern Powerpass in Lost Ark. It can be picked up from the in-game mailbox.

When the Vern Powerpass is used on a second character or an alt, it can boost them to max level once the Adventurer’s Path is complete.

The process is fairly straightforward and can be completed in the following manner:

Step 1 : Create a new character.

: Create a new character. Step 2 : Launch the game and open the Tome of Prophecy to choose an advanced class.

: Launch the game and open the Tome of Prophecy to choose an advanced class. Step 3 : Exit the game to the character selection page.

: Exit the game to the character selection page. Step 4 : Select the character you would like to use the Vern Powerpass on and select the Powerpass button.

: Select the character you would like to use the Vern Powerpass on and select the Powerpass button. Step 5: Initiate the Adventurer’s Path.

Right after the Vern Powerpass is used on your alt character, this will initiate the Adventurer’s Path. The path consists of a few short quests that will recap the story and provide opportunities for players to get familiar with their new class.

It should take around 30 minutes to complete the Adventurer’s Path, but it can also be skipped.

Players using the Vern Powerpass for the first time will definitely want to play through the Adventurer’s Path. Potions and pets are obtainable in doing so, though it can only be done once per roster, which means using another Vern Powerpass on the same roster will not provide the rewards twice.

Once the Adventurer’s Path is completed in Lost Ark, players are sent to Vern at max level, along with gear equal to item level 302. It may be worth holding onto your Vern Powerpass until new classes are released: for example, the Destroyer is set to release on May 19, 2022.

