How to complete All Bark in Final Fantasy 16

All Bark is a side mission in Final Fantasy 16 that is part of a main quest called Righting Wrongs. The former undertaking involves rescuing a young boy from a dangerous rabid wolf by talking to Benoit in the fields near Moore. However, after Clive accepts the assignment, he discovers that the story is far deeper than what he expected.

This section below will help you complete the All Bark side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 walkthrough: All Bark side quest

You can start the All Bark side quest as soon as you visit Benoit, the nobleman, in front of his caravan beside his house. The Righting Wrongs mission must be prioritized to initiate this side quest. Fortunately, The Dame quest will lead you to Benoit. You will be informed that he is worried about his son, whose life has been threatened by a wolf.

The steps to completing the All Bark side quest after starting in Final Fantasy 16 are as follows:

Rescuing the young boy

Proceed to the marked area by running or riding your Chocobo.

Once you are nearby, you will hear a scream of a young boy, haunted by a wolf approaching him.

Take out your sword and kill the animal. It has a decent amount of health, you will take some time to take it down.

When it's defeated, you will be rewarded with a variety of items.

Reporting to Nobleman

Head back to Benoit and initiate a conversation with him.

He will demand to know who Clive belongs to, and you will be prompted with two options.

Choosing the "That Wretch would be Dame" option would make both characters a bit nervous. However, going with "That Wretch would be me" would make the Nobleman aggressive. Regardless, the ending of this quest would remain the same, and they would vow to buy a bigger and better hound with a larger jaw with the help of the villagers to kill Clive.

Burying the fallen

Follow the mark to reach the dead bodies.

Upon interacting, you will be greeted by Raymond, who will offer you help in burying the bodies.

Eventually, a cutscene will appear where the Nobleman and his son try to bring another wolf, but it backfires and both of them are killed.

That's all for this detailed guide for Final Fantasy 16's All Bark side quest. This game is currently available to purchase and download on the PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes