How to complete Even Weirder Science in Final Fantasy 16

Even Weirder Science is a side mission linked to the main quest Across the Narrow, which can be started in a Hideaway after completing the Weird Science quest in Final Fantasy 16. During the mission, Owain asks Clive for assistance in obtaining Spherical Echoes, which he needs to complete his new invention.

This article will guide you through the procedure to complete Even Weirder Science in Final Fantasy 16.

Even Weirder Science is one of the fun quests in Final Fantasy 16

Once you have visited the Mid's Dungeon, you will have to talk to Owain, Engineer. When the cutscene is over, you will have three objectives to complete. You can accomplish each of them by following these steps:

Search Lostplume for Spherical Echoes

Open the map and fast-travel to Hawk's Cry Cliff.

Mount your Chocobo and head to the mark near the Shallop Rock. You will need to take down the enemies blocking your path.

After reaching your destination, kill each of the Woken Guardians to retrieve the Spherical Echo.

Search Advent for Spherical Echoes

Fast-travel to Northreach using your map.

Ride your Chocobo to reach the marked destination. Several flying bomb enemies will chase you, but you can ignore them to avoid losing health.

Defeat the Woken Bugs and Nodes, then visit the nearby broken marble structures to pick up the Spherical Echo.

Search the Silent Sough for Spherical Echoes

Open your map to quickly visit the Khrozjit Echoes.

Ride your mount and head towards the south to reach the marked location.

Take down the troop of Woken Hunters and Bomb Errants. Make sure to use your area of effect abilities to defeat multiple enemies at once.

You can then pick up the final piece of Spherical Echo.

When you have completed all of the above areas, fast-travel back to the Hideaway and talk to Owain. Hand him the Spherical Echoes after your conversation with him, and this will complete the Even Weirder Science quest in Final Fantasy 16.

You should proceed to the locations in the given order to maximize your chances of success. When you reach later areas, the battles tend to get more challenging, so you'll want to have sufficient resources and experience before you take them on. Additionally, you always have the option to retreat if you find yourself surrounded by enemies. It's good to keep this in mind since some may even be able to kill Clive instantly.

This concludes the detailed walkthrough of the Even Weirder Science side quest in Final Fantasy 16. Those looking to have an easier time in the game can check out this guide on the best skills to unlock early.

