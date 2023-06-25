5 best skills to unlock early in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 is a recently released action role-playing title by Square Enix. It weaves an intricate storyline, side quests, compelling characters, and interesting skills. The best way to stay up front is to unlock skills early, gather experience, and level up quickly. Since there are only six ability slots, choosing the best one to spend your Ability Points (AP) is crucial.

Thus, it makes sense to understand the combat system of Stagger and Attack. When you land a hit on your opponent, their power will chip away depending on the strength of your attack. You can defeat them to harness their supernatural power to strengthen Clive's attacks.

Here is a list of the five best abilities to unlock early in Final Fantasy 16.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Blind Justice and four other best capabilities to unlock first in Final Fantasy 16

1) Swift Recovery

Use Swift Recovery to heal (Image via Square Enix)

Swift Recovery is one of Clive Rosefeild's skills in Final Fantasy 16. This non-Eikonic power can be easily unlocked when you access the Ability menu. However, one must invest 10 Ability Points to learn this skill. You cannot, however, upgrade or master this move. If you engage in combat, you can get knocked down.

Swift Recovery allows you to get back up without touching the ground after getting hit. You can quickly recover by pressing the R1 button on your controller.

2) Flames of Rebirth

Phoenix grants you Flame of Rebirth in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Flames of Rebirth is a skill that summons a massive fire which then burns all enemies within its range. It also partially restores Clive's HP. One must invest 1,695 AP to learn this move, 2,930 AP to upgrade, and 4,280 AP to master it. While using Flame of Rebirth, Clive is covered in a swirling vortex of fire that explodes, damaging nearby enemies.

Since this skill staggers more than one enemy at a time, it is essential to learn this ability. Combating enemies and completing the Main, Side, and Hunt Board Quest provides Ability Points. Beginner players can use them to upgrade and master Flame of Rebirth in Final Fantasy 16.

3) Aerial Blast

The quest Wings of Change gives you Aerial Blast (Image via Square Enix)

Aerial Blast, or The Breath of Wind, summons a tornado capable of slowing down nearby enemies in Final Fantasy 16. With this ability, you can trap and attack them while disrupting their visibility. Garuda gives you this skill that can be added to your skill tree in the game's early stages. If you spend 1,540 AP, you can teach yourself an Aerial Blast move. A total of 6,005 AP will let you upgrade and master this skill.

Beginners use this Rage-type pack ability to deal maximum damage to enemies within an area of effect. One can use Aerial Blast in more arduous conditions, dealing medium-range damage to instant death. Though this skill is instrumental in battle, you should use it wisely to obscure incoming attacks.

4) Blind Justice

Use Blind Justice ability depending on the battle situation (Image via Square Enix)

You will unlock the Blind Justice ability in Final Fantasy 16 when you defeat Ramuh during the Cid the Outlaw quest. To execute it, determine your target, lock on to it, and release your orb. This ability will allow you to throw a barrage of ball lightning at single or multiple opponents.

This move comprises three techniques; Blind Justice, Justice Chain, and Collateral Justice. The first targets a single opponent, and the second attacks multiple enemies with Blind Justice. Lastly, Collateral Justice sets off Blind Justice ball lightning discharge.

You can lock onto a target multiple times, helping combat multiple foes.

5) Diamond Dust

Diamond Dust deals ice-elemental attacks (Image via Square Enix)

Out of five abilities Shiva grants Clive, one is the Diamond Dust. Collecting 16,800 Ability Points allows you to learn and master all of Shiva's skills. However, Diamond Dust is the best of the five talents. The move will summon a winter storm capable of freezing opponents in one spot before dealing damage.

The technique Collateral Diamond will strike multiple foes with a single Diamond Dust in Final Fantasy 16.

Completing the quest, Through the Maelstrom, will unlock the Diamond Dust ability in Final Fantasy 16. It would help if you collected 1,940 AP to learn this move. With 2,575 AP, you can upgrade it; with 4,500 AP, you can master this skill and unlock added effects.

Poll : 0 votes