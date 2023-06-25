How to level up fast in Final Fantasy 16

Most role-playing (RPG) games rely on leveling up to unlock new abilities, equipment, and other upgrades, and Final Fantasy 16 is no exception. Getting experience and leveling up will grant you upgrades for Clive's strength, abilities, and other traits, allowing you to progress through the game quickly. Final Fantasy 16 limits the players from progressing once they reach level 50.

This prevents them from becoming too powerful and maintains fair play during boss fights. As a result, leveling up faster can become the easiest method to simplify fighting until the mid-game. Hence, this article will list the methods to level up fast in Final Fantasy 16.

Complete sidequests, hunts, and more to level up in Final Fantasy 16

The main way to level up in Final Fantasy 16 is by gaining XP, which will level up when the counter is completed and allow you to receive magic, skills, and other items. There are several ways to do so, and they are as follows:

1) Completing side quests

When not playing the main missions, side quests reward are a great way to level up. They not only give a lot of experience points (XP) but also reward you with many useful materials that can be used to craft powerful items.

2) Finishing hunts

Hunts are a great way to level up quickly since they provide much more experience than normal battles. You can also participate in the Elite Mark hunts in the late game to gain even more XP.

When visiting a Hideaway, open up the Hunt board by taking out the map and checking for available targets.

3) Buying the Wages of Warcraft accessory

As soon as you reach the second Hideaway, Charon's Tool will keep three accessories, one of which will be The Wages of Warcraft. It will greatly increase your XP boost during fights once you equip it within one of your accessory slots.

It is immensely useful during high XP quests because it can speed up players' leveling by eight times.

You can level up quickly by doing the aforementioned tasks. However, once you reach level 50, you cannot progress further in the normal campaign. The level cap will be lifted once you have completed the story and started a new game+.

