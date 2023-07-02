Clive again plays the role of a helpful citizen in An Eye for an Eye side quest in Final Fantasy 16. Certain unpleasant rumors being spread about Lady Charon's past are the reason Goetz reaches out to Clive. The former wants the latter to inquire with Lady Charon about these rumors discreetly so he can put an end to them. This article will tell you all about An Eye for an Eye side quest in Final Fantasy 16 and how you can complete it.

How to start An Eye for an Eye in Final Fantasy 16?

The location of An Eye for an Eye side quest (Image via Square Enix)

You can only start An Eye for an Eye side quest after you have started the Things Fall Apart main quest.

To start the side quest, you must interact with Goetz, who you can find in The Hideaway near the Rear Stacks.

How to complete An Eye for an Eye in Final Fantasy 16?

Defeat the bandits to progress (Image via Square Enix)

An Eye for an Eye can be a relatively tough side quest to complete as it does feature a surprise element of combat. Yet it is still worth doing, though, as it rewards players with something special.

Follow these steps to easily complete An Eye for an Eye:

Start the side quest by speaking to Goetz in The Hideaway.

He will ask you to enquire with Charon about the rumors.

Find Charon in The Hideaway and inquire with her. She will be unwilling to talk to you.

Head back to Goetz to tell him about this.

Goetz will then ask you to meet him in the Dalmill Inn to further investigate.

A quest marker will point you towards a storehouse near the Inn.

Head towards the Inn to this storehouse, and a cutscene will trigger.

The cutscene will reveal that you have been ambushed by a group of bandits.

Fight the group of bandits and their hounds.

Once you are done with them, then a second wave will appear.

This wave will consist of a healer, so focus on taking him out as quickly as possible.

After defeating these bandits, head back to Charon in the Hideaway to complete the quest.

What are the rewards for completing An Eye for an Eye in Final Fantasy 16

The Wall of Memories in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you receive for completing An Eye for an Eye :

Continental Censer x 1

Meteorite x 1

900 XP

35 Renown

The Continental Censer is a Curiosity item and can only be obtained by completing this side quest. This item can be found displayed in Clive's Chambers in the Wall of Memories after completing An Eye for an Eye.

Check out this article to learn more about the Curiosities in Final Fantasy 16.

Poll : 0 votes