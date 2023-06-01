How to complete Anedamimik Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

After being one of the biggest talking points of the previous title, the shrines have returned in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. As you explore Hyrule, you will come across more than 150 shrines scattered across different regions of the open-world. Similar to Breath of the Wild, shrines play a major role in the moment-to-moment gameplay loop of the latest title.

The shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are basically a miniature version of the classic Zelda dungeons, albeit with a few significant cutbacks. While the shrines might not be the replacement for traditional dungeons, they still are a fantastic optional activity. They keep exploring Hyrule fresh and interesting throughout the game's runtime.

One such that you can stumble upon while exploring the region between Mount Lanayru and Necluda Sea is the Anedamimik Shrine. Here's a comprehensive guide on completing the same in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Anedamimik Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Anedamimik Shrine is located towards the north of East Necluda, past the Necluda Sea, and towards the south of Mount Lanayru. While the shrine is not entirely within the snowy region of Lanaryu, you will need frost-resistant clothing or potions in order to tread the area surrounding the Anedamimik Shrine. This is because the temperature there is within the "unbearable cold" threshold.

You will find the Adenamimik Shrine right around the Hateno Coast area of the Lanayru region. The coordinates to the shrine's location are: (4233, -2175, -0012). Apart from the icy cold, you will also need to face a group of Bokoblins along the way to the shrine. The Adenamimik Shrine is surrounded by water, which you can quickly drain by cracking the floor beneath the shrine with a bomb arrow.

How to complete the Adenamimik Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Adenamimik Shrine features a challenge called "A Retraced Path," which specifically requires using Link's Ultrahand and Recall abilities. Much like any other shrine in the game, the Adenamimik Shrine also has a hidden treasure chest that you can loot.

Here are the steps to easily complete the Adenamimik Shrine:

As you step inside the shrine, you will see an orange switch. You will need to hit with a melee weapon to activate it and reveal a hidden chest on the right wall.

You can reach the chest by using Link's Ascend ability.

After looting the chest, return to the switch and hit it again. This will result in a ball coming out of the big shute on the right side wall.

Once the ball lands on the platform ahead of you, use Link's Recall ability on it.

As the ball is going back towards the shute, hit the orange switch to reveal a socket on the wall.

If you time it right, the ball will get into the socket instead of the shute, unlocking the gate in front of you.

Once the gate unlocks, you can proceed forward to receive the Light of Blessing, concluding the Adenamimik Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

