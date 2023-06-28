How to complete Blacksmith's Blues in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 provides players with additional quests that involve interacting with specific characters to fulfill their requests. These quests include various hunting tasks that become available once you've engaged with the relevant characters. This interactive element enhances the gameplay of Final Fantasy 16, immersing players in an authentic experience.

One example of a quest in Final Fantasy 16 that follows a series of interactions is Blacksmith's Blues. You need to engage in conversations with specific characters to initiate this quest. Once you have completed these interactions, your objectives will be revealed. The primary goal of the Blacksmith's Blues quest is to defeat a powerful creature called Dozmare.

This guide presents a step-by-step approach to unlocking the task of eliminating Dozmare and additional tips for successfully defeating the creature.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: how to complete Blacksmith's Blues

Blacksmith's Blues Quest in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

During the main mission of Final Fantasy 16, called Here be Monsters, you can access The Blacksmith's Blues. Here are the characters you need to engage with:

August

Blackthorne

Charon

Nektar

August

Interact with August (Image via Square Enix)

August can be found in the upper corner of the area in Hideaway, indicated by a green (+) sign. Head towards August and initiate the interaction. During the exchange, you will be presented with two options. Choose the first option, "If you think it will help," to unlock the quest for the Blacksmith's Blues.

Blackthorne

Interact with Blackthorne (Image via Square Enix)

Once the quest is unlocked, your next objective is interacting with Blackthorne. Finding Blackthorne is straightforward, as a marker will indicate their location. Follow the marker until you reach the designated spot, then interact with Blackthorne.

Charon

Engage with Charon (Image via Square Enix)

Your next task is to engage with Charon. After that, you will get access to the mission of eliminating the dangerous Griffin named Dozmare. However, before that, you must interact with Nektar, who will provide access to the Hunt Board. Once you access the Hunt Board, you will become aware of the Notorious Marks, which comprises hunting quests focused on eliminating dangerous creatures that wander throughout the Valisthea region.

Nektar

Nektar, along with the Hunt Board (Image via Square Enix)

Nektar can be found at the exact location where you previously encountered August. Return to that place and discover Nektar alongside the Hunt Board. Upon interacting with Nektar, you will be presented with several options to choose from:

View the Hunt Board

Ask about hunts

Ask about the Hunt Board

Ask about griffin sightings

Ask about Nektar's adventure

Choose to Inquire about Griffin sightings to unlock the Hunt Board. Then select Dozmare, and you will gain access to a brief quest description and its corresponding rewards. Your next goal now is to reach Dozmare's location. To do so, open the map and select the Lostwing region.

Notorious Marks

Notorious Marks (Image via Square Enix)

You will have the opportunity to access the Notorious Marks throughout the main quests of Final Fantasy 16. In addition to completing the main quests, it is essential to actively participate in the Hunt Board to gain access to the Notorious Marks. By utilizing the Hunt Board, you will be able to discover the whereabouts of enemies and the rewards associated with defeating them.

Location

Go to the West of Caer Norvent region (Image via Square Enix)

Utilize Fast Travel to arrive at the Lostwing region. Once there, open the map again and locate Norvent Valley below. You will find a narrow line leading to your ultimate destination, the West of Caer Norvent region.

How to defeat Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16

Once you arrive at the designated destination, you must defeat Dozmare. Dozmare employs a range of powerful moves, such as swift dashes, elemental blasts, wind attacks, and frequent jumping, to inflict damage upon you. To counter his attacks, employ precise dodging techniques and leverage your Eikonic abilities, focusing on utilizing the Phoenix Shift and Rising Flame abilities.

Employ a combination of your Eikonic abilities in your offensive strategies. By effectively dodging and employing your Eikonic abilities, you will successfully eliminate Dozmare.

How to get Treated Leather in Final Fantasy 16

Engage with the Injured Man (Image via Square Enix)

Once you have successfully eliminated the Dozmare, your next goal is to engage with the Injured Man, who can be found in the exact location. Interact with him to receive an item known as Treated Leather. Now, your final objective is to return to the Hideaway and give the Treated Leather to Blackthorne. You can conveniently employ Fast Travel to reach the Hideaway quickly and complete the Blacksmith's Blues quest by delivering the Treated Leather to Blackthorne.

