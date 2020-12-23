Blistering Love is a Cyberpunk 2077 side mission that continues Johnny Silverhand and V's attempt to share a body.

It is important to finish up the side quests in Cyberpunk 2077, as they will help with the variety of endings available. Blistering Love gives players some insight into Johnny Silverhand's past.

Players can only access this side quest if V and Johnny made nice during Chippin' In. If V is hostile toward Johnny in that mission, Blistering Love won't become available.

How to complete the Blistering Love side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Something to note is that during Chippin' In, V can end up with one of Cyberpunk 2077's best vehicles. That would be Johnny Silverhand's Porsche 911 Turbo. Doing Blistering Love with this vehicle will provide some additional dialogue.

The start of this mission sees V meet Rogue in the front of the Afterlife bar. From there, the date to the drive-in movie theater begins. V can comically mention that he is just the driver for the evening after Rogue questions Johnny's whereabouts.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Arrive at the drive-in and investigate the main building. Use the handy Cyberpunk 2077 scanner implanted in V's eyes to search the area. There is a computer that will reveal a passcode of "0000."

Use this passcode on the door and the drive-in is unlocked. V can then climb the stairs up to the projection room in order to start up the movie. That is really all this Cyberpunk 2077 side quest is. It's a date with Rogue.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Players can now kiss Rogue and follow her to an abandoned car. The two will sit on the car and watch Bushido X. A romance scene can take place, but it won't complete as Rogue gets cold feet.

This mission, along with kissing Rogue during it, is the only way to ensure that the Cyberpunk 2077 ending involving her and Johnny is available. It's a simple mission, but truly affects the larger outcome of the game.