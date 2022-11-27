How to complete Born From Fire Favor: Walkthrough guide, rewards, and more explained in God of War Ragnarok

Players can begin Born From Fire, one of several side quests or Favors in God of War Ragnarok, in the region of Svartalfheim. To complete this Favor successfully, one will have to conquer all the Nine Realms in the game.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

Born From Fire involves Kratos defeating a series of mini bosses grouped by a special kind of Draugr, The Hateful. Players will have to close a total of six Draugr Holes to complete this Favor. This guide will provide everything that you need to know about this side quest.

Note: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Where to find the Draugr Holes in God of War Ragnarok

Players must traverse through the Nine Realms in search of these Draugr Holes. The location of each Hole is listed below for the reader's convenience:

The Watchtower (Svartalfheim): Players must enter The Watchtower using the Mystic Gateway near Sindri’s Workshop in the Bay of Bounty, Svartalfheim. From there, remove the gold rocks by detonating the explosive jar and climbing up the wall. After accessing this newly hidden area, climb up the stairs to find and defeat your first Hateful. The Applecore (Svartalfheim): Players can access this region during the game’s second chapter, ‘The Quest for Tyr.’ Venture into the Applecore mine and travel across the water wheel puzzle into the left. Hook across to the platform and open the door to find the second Hateful waiting for you. The Barrens (Alfheim): Kratos can travel to the Mystic Gateway in The Canyons, and sled across southwest to a small platform, indicated by a ? mark on the map. Enter the marked location to encounter the third Hateful in the Draugr Hole. Lake of Nine (Midgard): Enter the workshop of the dwarves in the Lake of Nine using the Mystic Gateway portal in the region. Move forward with your sled to travel eastward to come across a ledge with symbols on it. Climb up to face a Hateful waiting for you. The Abandoned Village (Vanaheim): This region is automatically unlocked when Kratos and Freya team up to break her curse. Near the entrance of the bridge, move the hook twice to jump across to the left. The fifth Hateful will be waiting for you across the bridge near the Draugr Hole. The Plains (Vanaheim): Players must travel to the Mystic Gateway in The Plains to access this challenge. From here, head onward south through the tunnel and then hop into the boat to travel further east to reach a dock. Climb up the dock to find a Draugr Hole with the sixth and final Hateful.

Rewards obtained from defeating The Hateful in God of War Ragnarok

Defeating all six of The Hateful provides players with exciting rewards for their efforts. These include:

Hacksilver, an item used to craft gear.

Dust of Realms, a crafting material used primarily to upgrade shields and their attachments.

Sovereign Coals, used to upgrade Kratos’ Blades of Chaos.

One Chaos Spark for each Hateful defeated. These Chaos Sparks can be combined to form a singular Chaos Flame when all six Hateful are defeated. This Chaos Flame can be used to upgrade Kratos’ Blades of Chaos.

How to fight The Hateful in God of War Ragnarok

The Hateful can be difficult enemies for Kratos to beat if players are unprepared. While fighting these Draugr, keep the following tips in mind to have an easier time in God of War Ragnarok:

The Hateful will spawn several minions to assist them in battle. Make good use of your Leviathan Axe and Atreus to clear them out quickly. Frost attacks are incredibly effective against them.

Be sure to dodge his otherwise unblockable attacks to avoid being inflicted with a flame debuff.

Players can also parry some of his fire projectiles to set the Draugr itself on fire.

Be mindful of the axe attacks from The Hateful. They are capable of dealing swift attacks in succession and imbuing it with fire to devastating effect.

Take your time and deal with them slowly and strategically.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes