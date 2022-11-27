How to complete the Elven Sanctum Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Walkthrough, rewards, and more explained

The Elven Sanctum is a Favor given in God of War Ragnarok. It is conferred upon Kratos by Beyla and Byggvir, when players return to Freya’s Camp after completing a portion of the sixth main quest, The Reckoning.

For beginners, Favors are side quests in God of War Ragnarok that offer a ton of rewards in the form of XP points, rare collectible items, and legendary chests when Kratos and his companions complete them.

The Elven Sanctum is one of the most exhilarating Favors in God of War Ragnarok that ends with a cool mini-boss fight and rewards Kratos with 1000 XP points. This particular Favor can be broken down into several parts, including exploring the Elven Sanctum area and looking for clues.

This guide will walk you through the necessary steps players need to take to complete the Elven Sanctum side quest in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok: The Elven Sanctum walkthrough

Talk to Beyla and Byggvir at Freya’s Camp to activate the Favor (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Elven Sanctum Favor can be activated in God of War Ragnarok by visiting Freya’s Camp and speaking to the elven characters Beyla and Byggvir. However, players need to ensure the completion of the Song of the Sands Favor that takes place in the Forbidden Sands location.

The Elven Sanctum Favor’s location

Head to the white marker on the Northeastern section of the Forbidden Sands to reach the Elven Sanctum (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Elven duo will instruct Kratos to head towards the western part of the Barrens in the Alfheim realm, and use the rune lock to open the gates of the linear path which leads to the Forbidden Sands region.

Once players enter the Forbidden Sands area, the Song of the Sands Favor will automatically get activated if they have not completed it prior.

Explore the Elven Sanctum

Find the Consul’s Journal inside the Eleven Sanctum (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Head to the location marked on the northeastern part of the map and climb up to the Elven Sanctum entrance. An artifact will be situated on the right-hand side of the Sanctum’s entrance. Coupled with that, there will be lots of pots to smash along the entrance path, which reward Kratos with large amounts of Hacksilvers.

The objective of the Favor is to head into the room inside the Sanctum to find an artifact named Consul’s Journal. The room has plenty of collectible items in the form of a lore marker and a chest containing hacksilvers.

But to activate the next phase of the Elven Sanctum Favor, players must hookshot up to the upper layer of the room. Once there, look to the right to find an artifact named Consul’s Journal. Look to the left to find more chests containing Hacksilvers.

Collect every other item available in the room and make your exit the same way from where you came in. While exiting, Kratos will be ambushed by the Keeper of the Elven Sanctum.

How to beat the Maven in the Elven Sanctum Favor

Maven is an extremely aggressive boss in God of War Ragnarok who deals a ton of AoE damage as well as possesses a couple of unlockable attacks. The Maven’s battle tactics are similar to that of Alva, the only difference being that the former's attacks are far more aggressive in nature.

At times, the Maven unleashes an unstoppable barrage of hits with the dual swords she possesses, which ends with a slam. After finishing up with this maneuver, the Maven recovers for a few seconds, and this is when Kratos should strike.

The Maven also hurls her swords as an unlockable ranged attack that can be easily dodged, but by and large, the fight becomes a battle of opportunities, where players have to patiently wait for the Maven to recover.

Due to the Maven’s relentless nature, this particular boss fight doesn’t give players to heal up. Therefore, it is advisable to use Spartan Valor as a healing ability for this encounter. Towards the end, players will receive a prompt to press the R3 button to end the fight.

Once the Maven has been slayed, leave the area to complete the Elven Sanctum Favor.

