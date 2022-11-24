God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve the Forbidden Sands Nornir Chests in Alfheim

The Forbidden Sands area in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok is an in-game location that leads to the Vanaheim realm. This particular region has a few Nornir Chests for players to discover and unlock.

Unlocking Nornir Chests rewards Kratos with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, both of which are rare items spread across the nine realms within God of War Ragnarok. While the Idunn Apple offers health boosting benefits to Kratos, the Horn of Blood Mead increases Kratos’ rage meter by a good amount.

Due to the unique nature of the items they contain, Nornir Chests are guarded by special puzzles. These puzzles come in many forms, but can be broadly categorized into three basic types. These can either be ring the bell time-trials, light the hidden torches, or by destroying environmental barriers that guard the Nornir Chests.

The Alfheim realm has seven Nornir Chests spread across its sub-regions, with the Forbidden Sands area having two Nornir Chests. They are not easy to spot either, and finding and solving the puzzle of the second Nornir Chest can be slightly tricky. This article will walk you through both the Nornir Chest locations and how to solve their puzzles.

God of War Ragnarok: Forbidden Sands Nornir Chest locations and puzzles

The Forbidden Sands area has two Nornir Chests that players can unlock. Both of these Chests feature light the hidden torch challenges, where Kratos needs to light all three Braziers using his Blades of Chaos, Purple Arrows, and the Leviathan Axe as well.

First Nornir Chest

Follow the tiny red marker on the map to locate the first Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands area (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The first Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands area is located on the northeastern edge of the Burrows. Eventually, players will come across a stone wall with cracks in it. Break open the cracked portion of the wall to reveal the Nornir Chest.

How to solve the puzzle

Break open the cracked stone wall in the Burrows to reveal the first Nornir Chest (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Nornir Chest will be inaccessible and protected by saps. Kratos will have to throw his Leviathan Axe at the purple stone located on the left hand side of the Nornir Chest to destroy the saps.

Now, players will need to light all three torches to unlock the first Nornir Chest:

Torch 1

The first torch is located on the left hand side of the Nornir Chest. Kratos has to throw purple arrows between the torch and the campfire. After this, players need to hit the campfire with purple arrows to make it explode. The torch will be lit up in the process.

Torch 2

The second torch is located on the right hand side of the Chest. Repeat the same process to explode the campfire using purple arrows to light up the torch.

Torch 3

The third and final torch is hidden behind a closed door located just above the second torch. Once again, Kratos must throw purple arrows between the locked door and the second torch, before shooting arrows to blow the door open.

The third torch will finally be revealed and players can now light it up to unlock the first Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands region.

Second Nornir Chest

Head to the red horseshoe mark shown on the map to find the second Nornir Chest (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The second Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands area is located in the southwestern end of the region. Once in this area, keep an eye out for a broken pillar. Kratos has to crouch under the pillar to find the second Nornir Chest.

How to solve the puzzle

Use a combination of Blades of Chaos and Purple Arrows to light up the braziers of the second Nornir Chest (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Just like the previous Nornir Chest, this one’s features a light the torch challenge as well. Here’s where to look for all three torches:

Torch 1

The first torch is located directly to the right of the Nornir Chest above a slightly elevated platform. Players must light it up using their Blades of Chaos.

Torch 2

Move a little ahead of the Chest to find a stand-alone rock, with the second torch located atop it. To light it up, players must shoot purple arrows between the torch and the foot of the rock. Once that's done, Kratos must use his Blades of Chaos to generate an explosion and light up the torch.

Torch 3

Now, turn right to see the rocky formation that arcs. The third torch can be seen right up there underneath the curvature of the rocky formation.

By using the Blades of Chaos and purple arrows, players will have to light it up and unlock the second Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands area of God of War Ragnarok.

