God of War Ragnarok: How to get Flames of Anguish light runic attack for Blades of Chaos

Blades of Chaos are dual swords that Kratos wields in God of War Ragnarok. He carries the weapon right from the beginning, and it's fantastic for grappling and tossing enemies during close-range encounters.

Flames of Anguish is one of the most powerful runic attacks that Kratos can acquire for his Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok. When the move is equipped, Kratos performs a powerful uppercut that creates fiery geysers, launching any enemy upon contact.

To obtain the Flames of Anguish runic attack, visit the Svartalfheim realm and slay the powerful boss named Dreki. Find out where and how to defeat the monster below.

Where to get Flames of Anguish in God of War Ragnarok

The location in Svartalfheim where the boss fight for the Flames of Anguish takes place (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To obtain the Flames of Anguish light runic attack, you must slay the giant Crocodile, Dreki. Once in Svartalfheim, head towards the mountaintop forge area to face him. Dreki is a relentless monster in God of War Ragnarok. It could prove to be a challenge to take him down.

How to slay Dreki the Crocodile in God of War Ragnarok

Dreki is a powerful boss to beat in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

You have to be constantly on the move and should rely on relentless attacking combos to take the adversary down. Dreki the Crocodile has a wild tail-swing attack that you should be particularly on the lookout for. Also, when you're attacking the boss head-on, you should be wary of Dreki trying to bite Kratos into pieces.

Overall, you can take your time to study the mini-boss' attacks, which are mostly telegraphed. Once you recognize a pattern in Dreki’s movement, taking him down will be much easier.

Spartan Rage is the ideal ability for dealing damage. While the L3 and R3 buttons' meter charges up, you can use the Leviathan Axe’s long-range skills to chip away at the health bar of the giant crocodile boss.

Watch out for Dreki’s mouth throughout the combat, as he might try to snap Kratos in two with one giant chop. You must treat the indicator as your ally in this encounter. Whenever it turns yellow, look for ways to immediately dodge an incoming attack.

In the second half of the fight, Dreki spews electricity from his mouth. This is where you need to be very careful about where you stand. The wet surface where the battle takes place can get electrified. If this happens, Kratos won’t be able to dodge the adversary's electric attacks.

Dreki will also stomp on the ground. This is another point in the battle where you need to stay alert, as Kratos will be temporarily paralyzed if he absorbs the attack. In this instance, you must immediately consider moving out Dreki's range.

In the end, this boss battle becomes a test of attrition. The trick is to relentlessly attack Dreki, whenever the situation permits, with lethal combinations. When you're out of hand-to-hand his combat range, you must repeatedly chip away at the health of Dreki with their Leviathan Axe.

Rewards for defeating Dreki

After the slaying of Dreki, players will be awarded the following:

Kratos XP – 500

Atreus XP – 500

Chaos Flame

Dragon Tooth x4

Flames of Chaos light Runic Attack

This wraps up this guide on how to beat Dreki and obtain the Flames of Chaos Light Runic Attack for your Blades of Chaos.

