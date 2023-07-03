How to complete Carved in Stone in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 presents unique side quests that offer engaging and demanding objectives. In addition to the main missions, players in Final Fantasy 16 have the opportunity to explore the vast region and engage with various characters. These present their requests, which often involve overcoming obstacles. Such challenges may include defeating a specific number of enemies and delivering specific items that they desire.

While most of the side quests in Final Fantasy 16 revolve around combat encounters, the Carved in Stone is one particular offering that tests players' intelligence. Instead of focusing on combat objectives, it tests environmental awareness and the ability to quickly recognize inscriptions.

While most quests in the game involve exploring various regions, Craved in Stone stands out by requiring you to explore just one area and identify the inscriptions engraved on stones.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete Carved in Stone

Tabor region of the Dhalmekian Republic (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, there is a side quest called Craved in Stone that presents a unique challenge in the form of a quiz. It can be accessed during the main quest of Final Fantasy 16, known as Cloak and Dagger.

To initiate the side quest, use Fast Travel from the Hideaway to the Tabor region of the Dhalmekian Republic. Upon arrival, interact with a character named Milos to commence the quest. Your main objective is to memorize the inscriptions found on the three stones of south, north, and east. The precise location is indicated in the image mentioned above.

You will encounter a set of wooden logs and a woman (Image via Square Enix)

After completing your interaction with Milos, turn around and move ahead. As you continue, you will encounter a set of wooden logs and a woman dressed in purple. The Eastern Stone can be found nearby. Engage with it and you will discover an inscription. Memorize it so you can provide the answer to Milos.

You will encounter a small group of individuals (Image via Square Enix)

Once you have finished your interaction with the stone in the east, continue ahead to interact with the inscription on the stone in the north. As you continue, you will encounter a small group of individuals. Simply move a short distance further, engage with the stone and upon arrival. Remember to carefully memorize the inscription once again.

You will encounter stairs (Image via Square Enix)

As you proceed, you will encounter stairs. Ascend them and continue onwards until you reach the southern stone. Engage with the stone to memorize the final inscription. Once this is accomplished, your goal of interacting with all three stones will be completed.

Correct inscriptions for each stone (Image via Square Enix)

Now, go back to Milos and engage with him, where he will inquire about the inscriptions. Here are the correct inscriptions for each stone, presented in the sequence of inquiries:

South: Guardians of the crystal

North: Wanderers of the golden plains

East: Children of the hunts

Select the appropriate inscriptions to respond to Milos. You will be presented with three options for each stone, and you must choose the correct option.

Successfully choosing the correct inscriptions will mark the completion of the quest. Subsequently, a cutscene will unfold, featuring Milos explaining the region's history, traditions, and culture. As a reward for your accomplishment, you will receive 400 EXP, 1000 Gil, 20 Renown, and one Goblin Coin.

Poll : 0 votes