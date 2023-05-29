The Side Quests in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offer distinctive challenges. While they are not all complex, some introduce time-based missions that can only be accomplished during specific periods, often influenced by day and night cycles. These elements add to the entertainment value of certain Side Quests as they go beyond traditional battles or puzzle-based obstacles.

Engaging in these quests requires players to explore various areas and uncover hidden secrets. Most Side Quests in the game involve fulfilling the requests of various random characters, although some only involve stealthily observing specific characters. These missions revolve around unraveling the secrets of those particular characters.

One example is the Side Quest called "Cece's Secret," where players must sneak past a character named Cece. Upon completing this quest, players will receive ten Iron Shrooms, highly regarded as beneficial food items.

How to complete Cece's Secret Side Quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Head towards Hateno Village, situated near Ginner Woods (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To initiate the quest, head towards Hateno Village near Ginner Woods. Once you arrive at this location, engage with Sophie, who can be found at the Armor Shop. During your interaction, she will convey her fear and confusion regarding her sister Cece.

Sophie reveals that she has witnessed her sister wandering around late at night several times but remains clueless about her activities during those midnight outings.

Sophie discloses that she attempted to follow her sister secretly but was unsuccessful and noticed by Cece. Sophie emphasizes that nothing malicious is happening but is eager to uncover the truth about her sister's activities.

Stealthily position yourself behind the armor shop (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To track Cece, it is necessary to wait until 10 pm. Occupy yourself with other activities until then. Once the time arrives, stealthily position yourself behind the armor shop or any other location where Cece is unlikely to notice you. If you are unfamiliar with Cece's appearance, refer to the image above for a visual description.

Ascend to the upper section of the Tower and enter (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Proceed to trail her into the Tower silently. Climb to the upper section of the Tower and enter. Inside, you will observe that she exclusively consumes her midnight meals in secrecy. Once you have discovered this secret, approach Sophie and discuss it with her. As a reward, Sophie will grant you 10 Iron Shrooms, which are highly advantageous for meal preparation and enhance your defense levels.

