How to get Hateno Cheese in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A New Signature Food is a side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that requires you to settle a conflict that has divided Hateno Village. It unlocks Hateno Cheese and allows you to buy it infinitely from Koyin for 20 rupees or in exchange for a bottle of fresh milk. There are loads of side quests to complete in the game, whether you’re on the surface of Hyrule or down in The Depths.

This article explains how you can obtain Hateno Cheese via the A New Signature Food side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Complete Team Cece or Team Reede? before beginning A New Signature Food in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

After completing A New Signature Food, you can get Hateno Cheese from Koyin in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

You can be lured into a series of adventures between Cece and Reede in Hateno Village. One of these side quests is A New Signature Food, where Link must find food with “a creamy, melty mouthfeel and a unique, pungent aroma.” The food in question is Hateno Cheese. However, to obtain it, you must first complete another side quest.

You must complete Team Cece or Team Reede? before beginning A New Signature Food. After initiating the side quest, you can locate Reede and assist him. He is frequently spotted in his home next door to the Inn and is looking for assistance in recreating a meal from his past that will reinvigorate his followers and earn some new ones.

Unfortunately, Reede can't recall the actual recipe or food. The only hint is that it has a creamy, melty texture. However, he also suggests visiting the local farm, so head up to Hateno Pasture.

The farm is located about halfway up the trail leading to the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab to the east. Here, you can also upgrade the Purah Pad. Although you may be tempted to chat with Dantz about Reede's problem, you should instead speak with his daughter, Koyin, along the pond's edge and assist her in completing the A Letter for Koyin side quest.

You will meet Koyin at the Hateno Farm's pier adjacent to the pond. When you speak with her, she will tell you that she dropped her grandfather's message in the middle of the pond by accident. This will start the A Letter to Koyin side quest.

How to farm Hateno Cheese in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

An image of Hateno Cheese from The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

You must proceed to the center of the pond and use your Ultrahand ability to fish out the bottle. Take the bottle to Koyin. She'll be overjoyed that you were able to obtain it for her. She will then leave, so go to her house and speak with her.

Koyin will reward you with Hateno Cheese as a sign of gratitude. Return the Hateno Cheese to Reede to accomplish A New Signature Food side quest. Koyin will now award you 100 rupees.

You can now buy infinite amounts of cheese from Koyin for either 20 rupees or in exchange for fresh milk. Getting your hands on fresh milk is pretty easy, as it is available for three acorns after completing Dantz’s side quest. As for the acorns, you can get them by either cutting up trees or shooting down Bushy Tailed Squirrels for one acorn.

After you're done, you can also complete the Teach Me a Lesson quest, which is essential to unlocking a house and farm in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

That pretty much wraps up A New Signature Food side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

