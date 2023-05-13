How to fast travel in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom does thankfully feature fast travel, and it’s not especially complex to unlock. It simply takes a little time and exploring as you get through the first couple of story missions. You will be able to travel instantly to Shrines and Skyview Towers once you’ve interacted with them. Shrines merely need to be visited, while you must complete the Tower if you want to teleport to them.

Hyrule is a massive place, and being forced to backtrack without teleportation would be incredibly taxing. If you aren’t sure how to unlock fast travel in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, don’t worry. We have you covered on when this feature is unlocked and how to use it as you progress through the land of Hyrule.

Fast travel in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When you want to fast travel in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll notice early on that you just have to walk everywhere. That, or create a cool travel vehicle, depending on if you have access to the Ultrahand ability yet.

In order to fast travel in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to complete The Closed Door main story quest in the game. This will take you through the first three shrines of the game. Players will unlock several useful powers this way, and it will take them up to the Temple of Time.

You will unlock fast travel this way in the game. By pressing the Map Button ( - Button), you can see everywhere you’ve visited. You can only teleport to Shrines you’ve already visited once - marked with a bright blue glow. When you start unlocking Skyview Towers and repairing them, you’ll also be able to travel here at will.

Provided you aren’t in combat or flying through the air, you can teleport around with relative freedom. Sadly, you cannot do it in mid-air, so there’s no way to transport yourself if you’re going to take fatal damage from a drop.

You also have one other method of transportation, and that’s via Travel Medallion. After you’ve visited the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, Robbie will offer you a way to upgrade your Purah Pad. The Travel Medallion can make a total of 3 gates to teleport to, but that takes a significant amount of work.

To unlock it at all, you need to get to the top right-hand part of the Hyrule map, likely by traveling from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. The building is located at coordinates [4510, 3153, 0247], and you will have to fight members of the Yiga Clan upon arrival.

After your victory, you’ll get the Yiga Armor. There will be a chest with a Travel Medallion prototype. Take it to the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab, and he’ll unlock it. He will also give you some tasks to complete in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Complete the tasks he assigns, and he’ll grant you additional fast travel gateways. You can drop them on the map wherever you want - and delete them when you want - so you can have specific teleport locations that aren’t Shrines or Skyview Towers.

When you want to fast travel in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, these are your best options. You’ll unlock your first travel power relatively early, while the Medallion will take more time and work. If you're new to the game, here are some tips to help you get started.

Poll : 0 votes