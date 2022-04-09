How to complete the Clever Flying Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fun romp through major movies in the Star Wars franchise. Players get to experience exciting parts of the movies, recreated almost scene by scene in a Legofied universe.

Each episode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is split into five levels. Those levels are then chock-full of collectibles, NPCs, side missions, mini-games, and challenges. And every level has three challenges to complete.

During Episode IV: A New Hope in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will get to destroy the Death Star. This is during “Stay on Target” and there are three challenges associated with the level. Here’s how to complete “Clever Flying.”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to beat the Clever Flying challenge

In order to complete the “Clever Flying” challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you have to perform a loop maneuver with a starship. During the story mission “Stay on Target,” you’ll be pursued by Darth Vader himself as you make your way towards the Death Star’s weakness.

During this time, Darth Vader activates his ship’s target system. If it locks onto your ship, Darth Vader will shoot it. However, it takes a few moments to lock on, giving you an opportunity to do a loop maneuver and avoid the damage altogether.

To do a loop maneuver, wait until Darth Vader tries to target you. As this happens, button prompts appear. Press the button prompts to perform a loop. Do this three times and you’ll complete the “Clever Flying” challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Now, that’s only one of the three challenges in the level “Stay on Target.” The other two are: Hope That’s Insured and That’s Not Going to Buff Out. It’s possible to finish all three in a single run, considering the requirements to finish the other two challenges.

For “Hope That’s Insured,” you’ll need to take out 10 of the turrets when you’re flying through the trenches of the Death Star. These are all over the place during the breadth of the level, so take out as many as you can.

The other challenge, “That’s Not Going to Buff Out,” can be done at the same time as “Clever Flying.” When you do a loop maneuver, use that as an opportunity to shoot Darth Vader’s ship. To complete the challenge, you have to cause a severe amount of damage. And with that, all three challenges completed the mission “Stay on Target."

