How to complete the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has a wide array of achievements to unlock for players. Unlocking them can be as simple as clearing a particular stage or partaking in a series of in-game activities. Additionally, some of them break the fourth wall and shoot out references to popular meme culture elements. One such achievement introduced with version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail is “Coffin Dancer.”

Note: Spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow, viewer discretion is advised.

Unlocking the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai Star Rail

The Coffin Dancer achievement is still inaccessible (Image via HoYoverse)

The Coffin Dancer in Honkai Star Rail was first introduced during version 1.1, located in “The Memories We Share” section of the achievements menu. Unlocking this requires players to progress through Luocha’s companion mission, “A Knight Stranger.”

However, it must be kept in mind that this achievement is still locked at the time of writing this article and is inaccessible to all players until June 28 - which is coincidentally the same time Luocha’s banner releases.

Nevertheless, a small markup of the quest and its known details are provided below:

Achievement Name: Coffin Dancer

Located under The Memories We Share subsection

Revealed on June 28

To unlock the achievement, players must “Witness Luocha’s hidden side.”

In short, you must listen to Luocha’s musings from the restored recording.

Unlocking this achievement will reward five Stellar Jade.

Additionally, to gain access to the quest, players must first complete the “Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” Trailblaze mission, which is part of the main campaign in the Xianzhou Luofu. The Stellar Jade obtained via this achievement and the underlying quest tone will surely be a treat for all players.

Further information regarding the Coffin Dancer achievement will be updated once the quest is officially released.

Who is Luocha?

Luocha is a 5-star playable character following the Path of The Abundance in Honkai Star Rail. He is of the Imaginary element and is a Support oriented character who can heal allies and dish out massive damage to his foes.

This character is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2023, as the second rotation of the current Character Event Warp banner, which now features hacker genius Silver Wolf.

Lore wise, not much is known about him at this point of the game. He is a mysterious trader from beyond the seas, making his debut on the Xianzhou Luofu along with Sushang. Luocha carries with him a large coffin and is an expert medical practitioner.

Eagle eyed fans may notice that Lucoha bears a heavy resemblance to Otto Apocalypse from Honkai Impact 3rd; hence, his intentions may not be entirely pure.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on June 7, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation port is scheduled to be released sometime in Q4 2023.

