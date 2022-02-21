How to complete Dalian Orchard’s Secret quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, the new hit MMORPG published by Amazon, features a nearly endless supply of content to keep gamers busy. The game has broken records for player counts worldwide and shows no slowing signs.

Some of the game's adventures are either well hidden or poorly explained. Players wandering through the world can stumble into any number of strange and mysterious missions.

This quest begins when players acquire a treasure map that will lead them to an NPC named Coney. After talking to him, he'll give the player Coney's Warehouse Key, then send them off without direction to find it.

Where to find Dalian Orchard in Lost Ark

The Dalian Orchard location. Image via Reddit user u/ChocolateSpikyBall

After receiving the key, the location marked above is the Dalian Orchard. It's located in West Luterra. The area is characterised by a large shed that players can approach and enter.

The warehouse is in Flowering Orchard, just northeast of the Triport located at Sien Inn. Just walk in, talk to the NPC standing in the shed, and the Dalian Orchard quest will be complete.

Rewards for the Dalian Orchard quest

For a quest that requires its players to find a shed in the middle of nowhere, Lost Ark hands out some decent rewards. The biggest payoff is the Uncommon Battle Item Selection Chest. This allows the player to pick a handful of helpful tools for later combat.

The mission also rewards the player with 2,950 Silver coins, a decent payout for a side-mission of this nature. The most common uses for Silver in Lost Ark are essential crafting items and the fee for using a Triport for fast travel. For almost three-thousand pieces, the player will have an easy time getting around.

Lost Ark's Dalian Orchard quest also grants experience. Like most activities in the game, these minor adventure grants point towards the next level up. Dalian Orchard pays out 18,522 XP and 720 Roster XP.

The Dalian Orchard secret quest is a side-mission and, as such, has no bearing on the larger story. Players are free to ignore or abandon this activity without consequence.

This assignment is little more than free experience and cash with a map, with an extra item thrown in. Head to the Sien Inn Triport, walk to the shed, talk to the NPC and reap the rewards.

