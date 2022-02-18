Where to turn in Ignea Reward tokens in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is the newest hit free-to-play MMORPG that is sweeping the globe after its expansion from South Korea. The game has been a tremendous hit in a shockingly short period of time.

While there is a staggering amount of content in this sprawling game, players often don't know what to do with all of it. Some of the game's endless rewards take some figuring out before they can aid the player.

Turning in Ignea Point Rewards in Lost Ark

Map with Ignea Token Merchant symbol marked. (Image screengrabbed by progameguides.com)

Lost Ark holds a variety of places to turn in Ignea Tokens and they're all marked on the map. NPCs will accept Ignea Tokens, most of which are located outdoors in major cities, but others occupy taverns or shops.

The merchants are marked by the symbol circled above, and there are many throughout the game world. The one marked above is Bird and is located in Prideholme. They're the first merchants who'll accept the tokens, but they appear so early in the game that it's unlikely the player will have any.

There are only fifteen Ignea Reward tokens available in the game, so finding merchants will only matter occasionally. The rewards are significant, so keeping an eye on the map to find the merchants is an easy way to get cool stuff.

How to earn Ignea Reward Tokens in Lost Ark

Ignea Point Rewards. Image via Sportskeeda

Ignea Tokens are one of the game's many reward currencies granted after achieving something. The game rewards the player with Ignea Tokens after clearing the page of the Adventurer's Tome.

By pressing the N key, players can view their Adventurer's Tome at any time. The Tome is a complete account of the player's accomplishments in the game. It asks the player to perform a variety of specific tasks all over the land of Arkesia.

The Tome tracks minor tasks like collectibles, of which there are tons in the game. Collectables can be dropped by enemies, hidden in strange places, uncovered by excavation, or found through other skills.

Other tasks requested by the Tome include the game's many side activities. Visiting the game's many vistas will be a part of the Adventurer's Tome, as will each region's unique activities. There are a variety of cooking challenges that will often factor in.

But it's not all about finding seeds and cooking meals. The Tome lays out the many boss monsters in each continent, including world bosses. The Adventurer's Tome is Lost Ark's way of showing the player around, and Ignea Tokens are its reward.

