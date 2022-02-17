Lost Ark has become hugely popular for its unique take on MMORPG gameplay and beautiful graphics. The game has only been out for a short time, but it's already breaking records.

The free-to-play hit was brought from its home nation of South Korea by Amazon and its expansion has been incredibly popular. Fans are constantly finding new things to do in the massive world of Arkesia.

Excavating in Lost Ark

To unlock Excavation in Lost Ark, complete the quest entitled 'Crown of Lakebar. First, players must make it to the continent of West Luterra, then trek to Lakebar to start the quest.

West Luterra is the third continent available to players, which means players must unlock sailing before going there. Sailing is unlocked after completion of the Wavestrand questline.

This is likely to take a long time, leaving the player around level 35 when they embark. After unlocking the Excavation skill, players must also buy excavation tools to begin digging.

The NPC that sells the players their first set of tools is named Nickel and is also located in Lakebar. Buy those tools and begin excavating.

How to Excavate in Lost Ark

Once the player has unlocked the necessary skills and tools, excavation is important in areas marked by relics. The World Map will inform the players which areas have relics.

To find relics, first, use the Relic Search and Sonar tools. By pressing the B key, the combat menu will be replaced by the trade skills menu. Select Sonar to hone in on the target, then use Relic Search when it's nearby.

Excavation can reward the player primarily with crafting items. Along with the other five trade skills, this tool is necessary to acquire the best upgrade material. This is an easy and quick method to improve weapons and skills or to find items to sell.

Using trade skills like Excavation is limited by a resource called Work Energy. This resource is expended with any form of trade skill and only regains over time. Every ten minutes, the player regains thirty Work Energy points. Players can hold up to 10,000 Work Energy points at a time.

Later, Excavation tools have a slight chance of being improved by random Bonuses. Bonuses include an increase in rare drops, faster gathering speed, reduced tool degradation, and many more.

Excavation even has its own level-up tree in Lost Ark. Sonar is replaced by options like Loot Hunter, which increases the rate of chests or Sniffer Dog, which spawns a dog to find relics for the player.

