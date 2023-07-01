How to complete Do No Harm in Final Fantasy 16

The franchise's latest installment, Final Fantasy 16, has brought forth many side quests for players to enjoy. These are perfect for working your way through the various nuances of the game and getting habituated with the combat mechanics. Though the main story is loaded with action-packed sequences and engaging gameplay, the side quests do not shy away from delivering satisfying gaming experiences. From battling daunting enemies to scavenging for materials, Final Fantasy 16 has it all.

This guide will dive into the "Do No Harm" side quest and walk you through it to completion.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: Do No Harm

You will come across this quest during one of the main quests in Final Fantasy 16. Head to The Infirmary in The Hideaway and talk to Rodrigue, Physicker.

He will explain to Clive his dilemma of operating on a patient without the proper anesthetic amenities and ask Clive to find and bring back Errmonea.

The leaves of Errmonea are known for their pain-dissipating qualities and would thus be a source of great confidence for Rodrigue.

Locating and gathering Errmonea leaves to complete the Do No Harm side quest

Do No Harm side quest location in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Rodrigue will let you know that Errmonea leaves can be found along the river in the village of Amber. This is where you must go to complete this quest. Locate the Hawk's Cry Cliff on the map and fast-travel to it. Upon reaching the location, you can find the marker for the Do No Harm quest.

Travel to the designated location where you will be welcomed by a few enemies like Hornets, Raptors, and such. Fighting them off should not pose much of a challenge and is rather fun for players to bust out some stylish moves. You can check out some early-game combat tips for more.

Gathering Errmonea leaves in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Once you defeat your foes, keep heading toward the quest markers. You will find three locations for gathering Ermonnea leaves. Collecting them will meet the requirements for completing the quest.

Pull up the map and fast-travel back to The Hideaway. Head back to The Infirmary and find Rodrigue. Talk to Rodrigue to ease his hesitation, and the "Do No Harm" quest will be completed. This side quest will reward you with:

200 Experience Points

Experience Points 40 Sharp Fangs

Sharp Fangs 40 Steelsilk

These items can be used to craft and upgrade Clive's gears which will come in handy for the rest of the storyline.

Do No Harm is a relatively easier side quest in-game that Clive can breeze through in no time. For more such walkthroughs, you can go through our Final Fantasy 16 guides.

Poll : 0 votes