How to complete the Drowned Hopes quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Drowned Hopes is one of the many side quests available for players to complete in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are two ways in which players can start the side quest. The first option is by locating the Carja Outlander Camp and speaking to some scholars. The second option is by going to Camp Nowhere and listening to Corend talk about rumors regarding an expedition.

Players who want to choose the second option can only trigger the side quest from level 22 onwards. By selecting this option to begin the side quest, players will skip the Carja Outlander Camp location and vice versa.

Completing Drowned Hopes in Horizon Forbidden West

Players can begin Horizon Forbidden West's Drowned Hopes side quest by speaking to some scholars at Carja Outlander Camp. These scholars are concerned that a relic they found is fake.

After going through the dialogue options at Carja Outlander Camp, players will then be sent to the dig site, which is located at Jagged Deep Delve. It is here that players will be tasked with defeating machines that have been causing problems in the area.

Beginning the investigation process

Players can undertake a lot of different side quests in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

Upon defeating the machines, players will need to head to the Submerged Ruins located nearby to begin conducting their investigation.

Once there, players should use their Focus skill to locate a security data console inside a cave as well as an Ancient Trunk that contains a Vault Key inside. After picking up the Vault Key, players will hear an audio log that directs them to the next destination.

Locating the second Vault Key

Once players have obtained the first Vault Key, it will direct them to another set of coordinates. These coordinates will take players to Devil's Slide. Here, they will have to submerge themselves in the water in order to reach an underwater bunker.

After opening the door to the bunker, players will have to make their way inside and locate another security data console and an Ancient Trunk containing the next Vault Key.

The third Vault Key

There is a lot of ground to cover during this side quest in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

After obtaining the second Vault Key, players should make their way to Dread Bluff and locate the entrance to the Submerged Ruins.

Once there, players will find a tiny vent or access point through which they can enter. Inside, they will locate another security data console, an Ancient Trunk, and the final Vault Key.

Once this is completed, players will hear another audio log play.

Finding the Vault

After obtaining the last Vault Key, players will receive the coordinates for the Vault, which is located nearby.

The Vault is located at Sunken Barrier. Upon reaching it, players will have to destroy the rocks that are blocking the pathway.

Once these are cleared, players will need to input the Vault Keys into three separate consoles. This will open the vault door.

Obtaining the Mobile Cover System Prototype

Side quests are a great way to gain rewards and experience in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

Once inside, players will discover a chest that contains an item called the Mobile Cover System Prototype. Upon taking this item, they will be prompted to return back to Carja Outlander Camp in order to speak to the scholars.

Gaining the quest reward

After players speak to the scholars, they will find out more information about the relic and the items they discovered.

Upon completing the dialogue, players will be rewarded with a piece of gear, two skill points, and 7150 experience for the completion of the side quest.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh