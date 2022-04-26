How to complete End of the Trials in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players will find it hard to get bored with the sheer amount of quests available in the game.

With new updates arriving, the number of missions that players can undertake constantly grows. However, Lost Ark players focus on certain ones more than others.

One of the more important quests is the End of the Trials quest. The quest is a bit difficult to access but is fairly simple. Players will need to travel and prove their worth prior in order to complete it.

How to complete the End of the Trials quest in Lost Ark

A player prepares to explore Illusion Bamboo Island (Image via Smilegate)

Almost every quest in Lost Ark requires some sort of objective to be completed before it becomes available. For End of the Trials, there is only one prerequisite that players must meet before they can tackle it.

Players first need to finish the quest known as Shandi's Trial: Way of Courage. This mission is a lot more involved and is much more difficult than End of the Trials. Players are advised to take their time to beat it before moving on to this one.

Once Shandi's Trial: Way of Courage is over and done with, players can begin End of Trials and work their way towards completion. Here's how:

Travel to Illusion Bamboo Island in the southwest corner of the world

Find Zinnervale in the south-central portion of the island

Speak to Zinnervale to receive the End of Trials quest

Walk directly west through the Bamboo stalks

Find the barrier shrine just a short distance away from Zinnervale

Place the Bamboo Twig that was picked up during the Shandi's Trial quest on the barrier stone

Watch the short cutscene that takes place

Once the cutscene ends, End of Trials will be completed

Illusion Bamboo Island has quests and collectibles to discover (Image via Smilegate)

This may be one of the simplest quests to complete, but it is the start of much greater things. Players can venture forth and discover the rest of Arkesia with its plethora of main story quests and side quests that are available to complete.

Once End of Trials is finished, the world is wide open for players to conquer, explore, and fall in love with. Lost Ark is a beautiful game with plenty of amazing visuals that this quest is just the start of.

Edited by Danyal Arabi