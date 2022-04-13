How to get the Shangra Island Token in Lost Ark

Island Tokens are just one of several currencies found in Smilegate's MMORPG Lost Ark.

Players will often have to visit an island as part of their main questlines. Sometimes, they may venture off the beaten path and discover a location that they had no idea existed previously.

The majority of islands found in the world of Arkesia have Island Tokens that can be obtained. These tokens are usually obtained by completing random tasks. In the case of Shangra Isle's Island Token, players need to collect Firm Peaches.

What to do to obtain the Shangra Island Token in Lost Ark

Some Island Tokens are much easier to come by than others. Players know that all too well. The Shangra Isle Island Token is one of the hardest ones to get in the entire game.

Lost Ark players have to collect an eye-popping 5,600 Firm Peaches on Shangra Isle. The difficulty doesn't come from how Firm Peaches are obtained but rather from the sheer length of time it will take.

There are a few repeatable quests that players can tackle each day on Shangra Isle. It would take almost 50 days for players to gather 5,600 Firm Peaches, as the daily quests only amount to about 120 per day.

To add on to that amount, players can travel around Shangra Isle and find Peach Blossoms. These spawn all over the island and can be destroyed with one swift hit.

Everyone in the party, players included, will receive two Firm Peaches any time a Peach Blossom is destroyed. That makes cooperative play a near necessity while on the hunt for the Island Token.

Groups can split off and destroy many Peach Blossoms, delivering two to each party member while they do the same for the better of the group. It is highly recommended to team up to tackle this mission.

Still, it will take quite the grind to obtain 5,600 Firm Peaches. This is the number of Peaches needed to purchase an item known as the Thousand-Year-Old Tree Bund from the Shangra Isle Shop.

Get the 5,600 Firm Peaches in whatever way possible, head to the shop, and purchase the Tree Bud. At this point, take the Tree Bud to the giant tree on the eastern portion of the island.

Players will be taken to another realm as they enter the tree. They will also find another giant tree within. Plant the Thousand-Year-Old Tree Bud next to the alternate realm's giant tree.

The Lost Ark Island Token for Shangra Isle will appear in the player's inventory. It will be added to the collection of Island Tokens that can be used to purchase various goods from Opher on the Lonely Island.

