The Second Awakening quest in Lost Ark will take players quite a bit of time to finish.

The First Awakening quest is one of the more simple and straightforward quests in the MMORPG. However, the second one is much more involved and requires players to grind their way through it.

With the right gear score and a boat available, players can begin the Second Awakening quest. They can do so once they have unlocked the region of Arkesia known as Rohendel.

How to complete the Second Awakening quest in Lost Ark

A look at Allegro the bard in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

To start the quest, players need to have a minimum gear level of 460 and a level two boat. This is required as the quest begins on Rohendel, which remains locked until an upgraded boat is acquired.

Once players have reached Rohendel, they need to travel to the mailbox. It is located outside of the throne room and contains the [Journey] Mysterious Letter quest. This is the Second Awakening quest and should be accepted to begin.

Here is how to complete the Second Awakening, or [Journey] Mysterious Letter, questline in Lost Ark:

Complete the [Journey] Strange Mail quest

Complete the [Journey] A New Power quest

Complete the [Journey] Lost Footsteps quest

Make it to Shushire and the Frozen Sea

Learn the Song of Reminiscence from Allegro the bard

Approach the other NPC a few feet away from Allegro

Begin and complete the [Journey] Until the Darkness is Banished quest

Complete the [Journey] Black Market Products quest

[Journey] Black Market Products sees players run through the Maze of Mirrors

Head back to Shushire to complete the quest

Travel to various marked dungeons now and play the Song of Reminiscence

When the marked dungeons have been completed, head to Facility X-301

Talk to the Defective Product NPC to start the Serviceable Condition quest

Finish up with the Facility and head to Luterra Castle

Complete the [Awakening] The Wounded Pilgrim quest

Follow the questlog from here on out as it is very straightforward

Make it to Promise Isle and receive an item from Allegro the bard

Access the inventory, consume that item, and the Second Awakening skill will be granted

Each quest's completion will trigger the start of the next one in Lost Ark. This is a long and drawn-out process that can take hours, so just follow the objectives marked exactly as they are in-game to complete it as fast as possible.

