How to get the Serenade of Love song in Lost Ark

The Serenade of Love is one of several songs that players can learn across various instruments in Lost Ark.

Music can be obtained from quests, used to complete quests, or listened to while journeying across the vast world of Arkesia. In terms of the Serenade of Love, it is one for more beautiful and romantic situations.

To obtain the Serenade of Love song, Lost Ark players will need to complete the purple-coded roster quest called Relationship Guru given by an NPC named Mark. This is part of a questline that starts on Liebeheim Island.

Lost Ark: How to obtain the Serenade of Love song

Liebeheim Island is full of lush pink scenery (Image via Smilegate)

Players can find Liebeheim Island in the Atusia Ocean. That body of water is located between North Vern and West Luterra. Sailing will need to be unlocked to reach the island.

A couple of prior Lost Ark quests need to be finished to complete the questline that properly grants the Serenade of Love. Here are the steps to acquiring this romantic ballad:

Reach level 50

Complete the final North Vern quest known as Ealyn's Gift

Receive the upgraded ship from Queen Ealyn

Travel to Liebeheim Island

Speak to Zenri to start The Light of Love quest

Meet Handsome Ronald and speak with several women on vacation

Travel to the Frozen Sea in Shushire

Talk to the experts on behalf of Zenri

Save the villager from robbers

Speak to Ladies' Man Mark for the Relationship Guru quest

Travel to the Runaways Island to find Nova

Speak with Nova and send a letter back to Zenri

Return to Liebeheim and speak to Zenri

Receive 29,000 Silver, four chests of materials, and the Serenade Love song

The Serenade of Love song in Lost Ark is required for certain rapports in the game. Obtain the Serenade of Love song to help raise those rapports to their highest level possible.

Ensure the entirety of the North Vern questline is finished before starting this, or players will have to backtrack. One area required to get the song is locked until all of North Vern's quests are fulfilled.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha