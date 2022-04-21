Lost Ark Battle for the Throne of Chaos (April 21) update: New additions, patch notes, and more

The first part of the April and May roadmap for Lost Ark has finally arrived after an initial scare of delay. Earlier on April 21, the developers informed that there would be a delay before changing their stance.

Later in the day, there will be an update on when the game will be down for maintenance. However, players won't have to wait until the update to know what's new and changed. The developers have already announced the patch notes for the upcoming changes.

The April 21 patch will bring a part of the much-hyped April and May roadmap. Lost Ark's Western version has lesser content and classes than the older Korean version, and the roadmap is an effort to reduce the gulf. The update's emphasis is the new champion, but there are plenty of new additions and bug fixes.

Lost Ark Battle for the Throne of Chaos update: All major changes

New class

The Western version of Lost Ark finally gets a new class as Glaivier makes her way. The new Martial Class advanced option offers a lot of flexibility to players as they can switch between two different playstyles based on the weapon they're using. Glaivier is expected to do well on the meta, which could be confirmed once the patch is released.

South Vern

Lost Ark players will also enjoy a new continent in South Vern once the patch goes live. There will be new quests to solve, NPCs to befriend, and rewards to be earned. However, players will need to be at least level 1340 to access the areas. Aside from the standard story quests, there will also be new chaos dungeons, field boss, etc.

Progression events

A set of new progression events in Lost Ark will run up to the end of June and allow players to earn rewards. Players can get the Felton power pass after completing his quest, which is similar to the Vern power pass.

The Felton power pass will go live once the event starts, and players will be able to earn powerful gears from it.

There will also be express missions available that will allow players to fast-track the development of a character by doing missions. Additionally, players can get valuable resources like honing materials from the new Ark Pass.

There will be three tiers of the pass, one of which will be free. Players can increase their rewards by choosing one of the two premium versions available.

Players won't need to do anything special aside from playing Lost Ark to progress on the pass and earn rewards. The full list of rewards will be known once the patch goes live and the pass is introduced in Lost Ark. There are also some general store updates that bring new skins to Lost Ark.

Glaivier special packages have been added, including the Graceful Monkey skin set. The Noble Banquet skin collection has also been added to the in-game store for players interested in purchasing separately from the Premium Ark Pass.

A few other minor store updates will take place in the April Update. Some item quantities have been adjusted in Mari's Secret Shop, and a few new Crystal bundles are available in the in-game store.

General updates

Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards in Lost Ark.

Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after using your map!

Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.

Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.

Updated the server selection screen background.

Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.

Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.

Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.

Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.

Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.

Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.

Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies, allowing users to view all players’ active Book of Coordination presets.

Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.

Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.

Notable bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused unnatural movement in the sails of the “The Great Journey” wallpaper.

Fixed an issue that prevented push-to-talk voice while the ‘Game Menu’ or the ‘Settings Menu’ were open.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to spawn too close to certain NPCs, making it difficult to interact with them.

Fixed an issue that directed players to the wrong area in the “A Nose For News” quests.

Fixed an issue that prevented text from appearing in the text-to-speech chat tab.

Fixed an issue that caused an "Unknown Error" message to appear while traversing the Foul Hollow dungeon.

Fixed an issue that caused the untradeable version of the Destruction Punisher Skin Set to only apply to 1 slot.

Fixed an issue where the “Armen Stopping the Threat” cutscene was unavailable in the Memory Chamber.

Fixed an issue that caused the event timer shown on the map to be offset based on the player’s time zone.

Fixed an issue that prevented VO in several cinematics from being heard while playing as a female class.

Fixed an issue that caused an “Unknown Error" to be displayed when attempting to equip a compass that couldn’t be equipped.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Immersed in Death” quest from being completed when reconnecting after equipping the necromancer disguise.

Fixed an issue that caused VO lines during Abyss Dungeons to be inaudible.

Fixed an issue that caused some text in the Book of Coordination to not display in the correct language in French, German, or Spanish.

Fixed an issue where another character’s VO was played while Armen spoke during the “Belated Help” quest.

Fixed an issue causing debug text to be shown when opening more than one engraving selection chest at a time.

Fixed an issue that prevented ‘Trusted’ players from initiating trade with a new or non-trusted account.

Fixed an issue that caused the total and online member count within the ‘Guild Menu’ not to display while using a non-English language.

Fixed an issue with controllers that caused some buttons to become unresponsive after skipping cutscenes.

Fixed an issue that caused certain tool tips to be missing from the controller ‘Settings Menu.’

Fixed an issue that prevented the context menu from opening with a controller in the ‘Friends Menu.’

Overall, it seems like an excellent update and Lost Ark players will be able to enjoy all the changes once the patch goes live.

