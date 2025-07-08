How to complete Episode 11 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 11 in Death Stranding 2 drops you right back into the Strange Realm, picking up after the events of Episode 10. This time, your main goal is to get out of the strange place and take down Neil, the guy with the bandana who looks straight out of Metal Gear.

It’s a short but intense chapter, and in this walkthrough, we’ll guide you through every mission and encounter in Death Stranding 2 Episode 11.

A guide to complete Episode 11 in Death Stranding 2

Neil is played by actor Luca Marinelli (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As Episode 11 begins, Sam wakes up inside a rundown train, surrounded by glowing cryptobiotes in a moment of eerie calm. Once the cutscene ends, step outside to find shadowy figures roaming the area. Don’t worry, as they’re not much of a threat. You can run past them, grab any useful loot nearby, and head up the stairs. If your cargo is weighing you down, it’s a good idea to attach a couple of Chiral Antigravity Devices to help lighten the load. The path here is mostly linear, so keep moving forward.

Finding Neil

Your main objective in Episode 11 is to find Neil and take him down. But before you get to him, you must push through a few enemy waves. The area messes with gravity, so don’t be surprised if some enemies attack you from the walls or ceiling. It’s disorienting, but maintain focus and fight through.

Cutscenes will show Neil’s backstory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As you move forward, a cutscene will reveal parts of Neil’s backstory, giving you a better idea of who he is and why he’s here. After that, continue climbing the stairs until you reach another train carriage. If you’re carrying heavy cargo, you might need to crouch to get inside. Keep making your way through the train, and soon enough, Neil shows up and attacks you

After you have defended yourself, Dollman warns you that the train is about to collapse. You must run fast to escape before the whole thing falls apart. No enemies will bother you during this segment, so keep moving until you reach solid ground. Once you’re safe, Neil appears again, and the real boss fight begins.

Neil boss fight

The final showdown with Neil isn’t easy. He’s very clever and loves to teleport, making it tough to keep track of him. Thankfully, he leaves behind residue trails that point to where he just moved, giving you his trail. He can also turn invisible, but if you’ve unlocked the Proximity Scanner passive in your APAS Enhancements, you can detect him even when he vanishes.

Neil can turn invisible and also teleport (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Keep landing hits, and eventually, a cutscene will be triggered. You’ll get a deeper look into Neil’s memories, which reveal more about his past and his reasons for targeting Sam. Once it’s over, Neil disappears, and Sam is pulled out of the Strange Realm.

Back on the DHV Magellan, Sam reconnects with Fragile, and both of them piece together what Neil’s role might mean. Just as things settle, Charlie calls the team for a new mission briefing, closing out Episode 11 with more questions and a few big reveals.

That’s the end of the Episode 11 walkthrough in Death Stranding 2. For more tips, guides, and deep dives into the game, be sure to check out our other articles below.

