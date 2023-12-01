How to complete the Farewell My Love side quest in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood boasts an expansive setting where you can engage in a diverse array of quests, both main and side. In Gangs of Sherwood, you'll also have the opportunity to interact with various NPCs, and in Act 1, after Mission 1, you'll encounter one named Amy. Initiating dialogue with Amy triggers the start of the side quest known as Farewell My Love.

The primary objective of this side quest is to obtain three precious flowers and deliver them to Amy to place on her husband's grave. While the objective may seem straightforward, locating these flowers poses a considerable challenge. This guide aims to assist you in finding the flowers and successfully completing the Farewell My Love side quest in Gangs of Sherwood.

How to start the Farewell My Love side quest in Gangs of Sherwood

A checkpoint marker will appear on your screen. (Image via Nacon)

To initiate the Farewell My Love side quest, start by completing Mission 1 from Act 1, titled The Fall of Locksley. Once you finish the first mission, proceed to a designated point leading to your permanent hideout, the Major Oak. Following the defeat of the initial boss, a checkpoint marker will appear on your screen, guiding you to the Major Oak.

You will arrive at your hideout, Major Oak. (Image via Nacon)

Upon reaching the checkpoint, a loading screen will display your ranks and points earned in the first mission. After that, you will automatically find yourself at your hideout, Major Oak. This location serves as a permanent residence in Gangs of Sherwood, offering access to missions, NPC interactions, friend invitations, skill acquisition, and outfit changes.

You will come across a mission table. (Image via Nacon)

After arriving at Major Oak, head towards the main stairs in the central hall area. Ascend the stairs, and you will find broken windows. Leap through there to reach the next area. Here, you will come across a mission table where you can choose missions. Access the table and select Mission 2, Sherwood Forest, a part of Act 1.

Interact with Amy to start the side quest. (Image via Nacon)

After choosing the mission, move towards the right side and enter a room marked with an exclamation point. Follow this mark to find Amy in the room. Interact with her, and she will request you to gather flowers, initiating the Farewell My Love side quest.

How to find flowers in the Farewell My Love side quest in Gangs of Sherwood

In the Major Oak, head towards the checkpoint where several NPCs are seated at tables. At this point, your second main mission, Sherwood Forest, will commence. It is that location where you will find flowers for Amy. Advance through the forest, eliminating enemies on your path.

The flowers are located on the ground near the trees. (Image via Nacon)

As you progress, you'll reach the Sherwood Forest. The forest is adorned with white flowers scattered on the ground and numerous trees bearing the blue flowers required for Amy. You can easily collect these flowers from the ground near the trees.

Collect three flowers to fulfill the requirements for the side quest and then complete the main mission. Upon completing the mission, return to the Major Oak. Head to the room where you initially encountered Amy and interact with her to successfully complete the side quest, Farewell My Love. Your efforts will be rewarded with ample favor, providing opportunities to unlock new skills.