Games with prominent protagonists leave a lasting impression, but the importance of interesting side characters is often undervalued. The presence of relatable, quirky, and charming NPCs exemplifies the quality of the game, thereby enriching the narrative experience. In fact, players admire NPCs more than the protagonists in certain games.

While some games possess memorable side characters, others feature very forgettable NPCs that appear generic and soon fade into obscurity along with the titles they are featured in. Although this aspect doesn’t reflect the quality of gameplay and story, players are more immersed in games with side characters that have distinguished qualities.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Cyberpunk 2077 and four other games with remarkable NPCs

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only a visual masterpiece but also features an outstanding story. While Arthur Morgan is undoubtedly a major contributor to the story, one cannot undermine the many side characters that add depth to his journey in the wild west.

Dutch, the leader of the gang, Hosea the wise and experienced gang member, a young and naive John Marston, and other side characters have unique personality traits that lead to some great missions in Red Dead Redemption 2 and shape Arthur’s motivations. Players root for these characters despite knowing that they are outlaws.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features an expansive open world packed with interesting side quests, main missions, beasts, and many other distractions worth engaging in. While Geralt is the main focus of the story, the game presents a vast array of side characters that instantly strike a chord with players.

Geralt’s personality is enhanced by a robust set of characters like his mentor Vesemir, who is more level-headed and possesses more experience than any other Witcher like Lambert or Eskiel. There are many other NPCs in the game, like the Bloody Baron, Dandelion, and Zoltan, that enhance the narrative experience.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Despite the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it boasts a varied cast of characters with great voice acting. Players step into the shoes of V, whose aim is to become a renowned mercenary in the ruthless Night City. Players will encounter Jackie pretty early on in the game, who becomes an invaluable ally.

The game even features Keanu Reeves, who portrays Johnny Silverhand, and players will be thoroughly entertained by the banter between him and the game’s protagonist V. Apart from these core characters, one can encounter many interesting NPCs like Panam, Judy, and Viktor Vektor.

4) Bioshock Infinite

Bioshock Infinite is fondly remembered for its convoluted storytelling that kept players intrigued throughout its duration. Booker, the game’s protagonist, is on a quest to find Elizabeth in an awe-inspiring floating city called Columbia. While there are a few core characters and even fewer side characters, it works in favor of the game.

Elizabeth’s charm and usefulness in combat scenarios make her an unforgettable ally. Furthermore, there are other NPCs like Zachary Comstock and Daisy Fitzroy, among others, that have minimal appearances but leave a lasting impression on players. It is safe to say that avid fans admire Elizabeth more than the game’s protagonist Booker DeWitt.

5) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto V surprised players with the presence of multiple playable characters, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. Each has their own personality and lifestyle along with their own set of friends and contacts. Rockstar Games is adept at crafting well-written characters, and Grand Theft Auto V is no different.

Hacker Lester, Franklin’s enthusiastic friend Lamar, Michael’s dysfunctional family, and Trevor’s nervous coworkers Wade and Ron are some of the most notable side characters. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are numerous side quests, random encounters, and other activities that present players with quirky individuals.

Anthem and four other games with lackluster side characters

1) Homefront: The Revolution

Homefront: The Revolution is one of the most underrated FPS games that deserves more attention. While the game has robust gameplay mechanics allowing players to modify guns on-the-fly in a system similar to Crysis games, Homefront: The Revolution lacks noteworthy characters to elevate the narrative.

Players step into the shoes of a generic character who must resort to guerrilla warfare against the North Koreans who have invaded America. The story did have some potential but was marred by generic characters like Dana, who acts as a mentor, Jack Parrish, who sometimes fails to be a good leader to the resistance, and many other lackluster NPCs.

2) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a step in the right direction and improves upon its predecessor in terms of better gunplay, robust rendition of virus-ridden Washington, and a vast array of content to engage in. However, it suffers from a lack of memorable characters.

Manny Ortega and Alani Kelso are the two characters that players will interact with for the majority of their time in the game. Apart from them, the other characters simply have some fleeting dialogs that fail to add any depth to the narrative. Furthermore, the only way to learn more about the antagonists is by perusing collectibles.

3) Anthem

Anthem is a rare game with top-notch flying mechanics that is reminiscent of Iron Man’s flying maneuvers. Anthem also has a robust gameplay loop that is satisfyingly engaging. However, the lack of loot variety and mediocre story with no notable characters led to its downfall.

Players will team up with characters like Haluk, an adept technician who repairs Javelins, powerful exosuits that players fly around in, and Faye, who constantly provides directions via audio. These, along with other quest-givers like Matthias, Brin, and Tassyn, fall short of adding any depth to the narrative.

4) Mass Effect: Andromeda

The Mass Effect games are synonymous with great storytelling and countless memorable allies. However, Mass Effect: Andromeda failed to continue the series tradition by featuring some generic companions and NPCs. The game has great exploration elements and presents a handful of visually appealing planets, but the lack of memorable characters is evident.

Peebee, an Asari, and Drack from the beloved alien race Krogan are the only two likable allies in the game. While there are many NPCs and quest-givers in the game, they share the same fate of being generic and never manage to appeal to players. The game’s antagonist, The Archon, also lacks personality and pales in comparison to the other villains in Mass Effect games.

5) Killzone Shadow Fall

Killzone Shadow Fall kickstarted the PlayStation 4 era as it was available on the system at launch. It is a fine example of the potential of the console, and the game is visually impressive to this day. It failed to gain traction owing to a lackluster story and the presence of unidimensional characters.

Players are aided by a mysterious woman, Maya Visari, to thwart the launch of a bioweapon who is the only standout character in the game. The game’s villain Jorhan Stahl and NPCs like Vladko and Thomas Sinclair are liable to be forgotten by players owing to their generic motivations that add little to no context to the overarching narrative.

While none of the aforementioned games are objectively bad, they could have delivered a memorable experience with the presence of more well-written characters. Players can also peruse this list of fan-favorite side characters in video games.

