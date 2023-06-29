How to complete Food for Thought in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 offers an exhilarating gaming experience filled with intense boss battles and captivating main quests. In addition to the main storyline, the game presents a wide range of side quests. Each side quest in Final Fantasy 16 delivers a unique gameplay experience, as they involve completing specific objectives given by various NPCs you encounter.

These quests typically involve fulfilling requests and can be scattered throughout the game. Including side quests enhances the immersion of Final Fantasy 16, allowing players to take a break from the main quests and explore the game's world. These quests encompass a range of objectives, such as defeating specific enemies or engaging in meaningful interactions.

One such side quest, called Food for Thought, solely revolves around conversing with a series of characters and serving them meal bowls. This article offers valuable guidance on successfully completing the Food for Thought side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: how to complete Food for Thought?

Fat Chocobo is located near The Ale Hall (Image via Square Enix)

The Food for Thought quest becomes available during the main mission of Final Fantasy 16, known as "Hide, Hideaway." To start the Food for Thought quest, you must interact with the Kitchen Head named Kenneth. The kitchen area, known as The Fat Chocobo, is located near The Ale Hall. You can find the exact location in the image provided for reference.

Interact with the Kitchen Head named Kenneth (Image via Square Enix)

Once you reach the area, initiate the interaction with Kenneth. During this interaction, you will be given two options to proceed:

"I don't see why not."

"I don't have the time."

Choose "I don't see why not" to unlock the Food for Thought quest. This quest aims to distribute three bowls of meals to specific characters in the Kitchen area.

Distribute three bowls of meals (Image via Square Enix)

Initiate the quest by delivering the first meal bowl to the character seated at a nearby table. Proceed to serve the second bowl in the corner area, where individuals are sitting at a table. Afterward, deliver the third bowl to the character behind the Kitchen area.

What are the rewards for completing Food for Thought quest in Final Fantasy 16?

Rewards for completing the quest (Image via Square Enix)

Once you have served all the meal bowls, return to Kenneth and converse with him. Following the dialogue, your quest will be concluded. As a reward for successfully completing the quest, you will obtain 5 EXP (Experience points), 625 Gil, and 10 Wyrrite. Wyrrite, a valuable crafting material, is an essential component for creating weapons.

During your gameplay, you will encounter various crafting materials, and by bringing them back to the Blacksmith, he will forge more powerful swords for you. Thus, participating in these additional quests is crucial. In addition to obtaining the necessary ingredients for crafting, you will also earn experience points (EXP) and Ability Points (AP) that can be utilized to enhance your combat abilities.

