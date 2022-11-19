How to complete For Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Guide, rewards, and more explained

After defeating Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok, you have a chance to open Vanaheim and unlock some secret areas. These hidden sections of the game have several Favors for players to complete, including For Vanaheim. However, you can’t immediately jump into this Favor.

You must first complete the Scent of Survival Favor, which will grant you access to The Crater. This Vanaheim side quest is definitely worth it for players since it provides more than just high XP rewards. Completing this Favor puts you on the path to unlocking a powerful armor set and is also linked to an achievement since you need to complete all of the optional dragon hunts for it.

Here’s what you need to do to complete the For Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

What to do during the For Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Requirements

Requirement: Access to The Crater (Scent of Survival)

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 3,000

Atreus EXP: 750

75x Whispering Slab

Rond of the Nine Realms

For Vanaheim is a Favor in God of War Ragnarok that's unlocked automatically after arriving in The Crater. Upon beginning this side quest, you will have to go west and then head north until you find a cave that you can swing through.

There, you will find a wall to climb and it will lead Kratos to a Celestial Altar. At this point, you'll have to switch from day to night, granting you access to a gate. A powerful Ogre will be blocking your path, so you will have to defeat it and move forward.

You’ll see a red chest to your left, but you should leave it alone for now. Opening that chest triggers an optional boss fight, but you’re here to slay a dragon. Once you crawl through the gap, you’ll encounter The Crimson Dread. This is an optional dragon hunt, but you’ll have to go through it to save Birgir.

This dragon uses an unblockable charge and quickly follows it up with a block break strike. Fortunately, most of its attacks can be evaded or parried, so you must stay on your toes. If the Crimson Dread is close to you in God of War Ragnarok, it may sometimes use an unblockable gout of flame. You will have to dodge backwards to avoid being burned by the fire.

Perhaps the most annoying part of this God of War Ragnarok boss is that it will periodically fly into the air and breathe fire at you. It will stay airborne unless you shoot it down yourself.

To achieve this, you can throw the Draupnir Spear at its head. Detonate the Spear to make the dragon fall down, stunning it in the process as well. At this point, you must deal as much damage as you can with Runic Attacks, your Spartan Rage, or whatever you have on hand.

Get through the Quick Time Events after depleting its health bar and then climb the wall behind the Crimson Dread, which is where you’ll find Birgir, the target of your Favor. Simply open the Mystic Gateway, and this God of War Ragnarok Favor is officially complete. It's also worth noting that you receive a Frozen Flame for this fight, and it's an easy one that you could easily miss out on.

If this was your first optional dragon hunt, you can now begin to assemble the Dragon Scaled Armor. This is an incredibly powerful armor set and definitely one that's worth having in your collection.

