How to complete the Frozen in Place challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets its players take on the entire nine-film storyline and all of its best battles. Throughout the main levels, the game hides tons of extra challenges that players can take on for additional rewards.

The Frozen in Place challenge takes place on the ice planet, Hoth, during the iconic battle in Episode V. The challenge entails freeing a single rebel who finds himself stuck, not in ice, but behind an unruly base door.

The Frozen in Place Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This mission takes place in Episode V, which means players will have to beat Episode IV first to reach the battle on Hoth. Players must first reach the hidden door, which can be found on the western side of Echo Base.

Players will need access to a character from the Protocol Droid class, one of the ten available classes in the game. C-3PO or one of his robotic brethren must access a door that hides a second door. To access that second door, players will need to get a password from the Command Center.

The central Command Center is north of the door that players must investigate, and it'll be marked on the map for the mission. After acquiring the password, they can just navigate the chosen Protocol Droid right back to the door. The newly freed rebels will come running out and the challenge is complete.

Rewards for the Frozen in Place quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After freeing the rebels, players are free to claim the hidden reward in the room. They'll find a Kyber Brick sitting behind the captured rebels, and can add it to their list.

The Kyber Brick can be used to upgrade the class abilities from the ten available classes. There are four abilities for each class, some of which are necessary to make progress and others make them more effective in combat. There are a ton of Kyber Bricks around, but everyone is an important buff to the characters.

This challenge requires very little work and pays out to be a useful item, so players should put in a necessary couple of minutes. Protocol Droids like C-3PO should be around, but one can return to the mission in Free Play with whoever they need.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a ton of fun optional challenges. The game divides its time between the new combat system and hours of collectible hunting.

