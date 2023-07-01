Clive plays many roles throughout Final Fantasy 16, ranging from slaying monsters to saving people's lives. Yet some of the side quests in the game make Clive play roles that aren't as exciting. Fruits of Her Labors is one of them; this side quest is one of the shortest missions in the game and makes Clive play the role of an apple delivery boy.

This article will tell you about the Fruits of Her Labors side quest in Final Fantasy 16, including how to unlock and complete it.

How to start Fruits of Her Labors in Final Fantasy 16?

Interact with Cormac the Botanist to start the side quest (Image via Square Enix)

The Fruits of her Labour side quest can be unlocked during The Gathering Storm main quest. Note that although it may be unlocked, this side quest can only be started after completing the Release objective just before going to Hawk's Cry Cliff.

Go to the Backyard area in The Hideaway and find Cormac, the Botanist, there. He will be tending his apple trees. Interact with him to start the quest.

How to complete Fruits of Her Labors in Final Fantasy 16?

Deliver the apples to Fabien, the Cursebreaker (Image via Square Enix)

Fruits of Her Labour provides a small break from the combat-heavy missions of Final Fantasy 16. This side quest is relatively quick and very easy to complete.

Follow these steps to easily complete the Fruits of Her Labors side quest.

Speak to Cormac, the Botanist, to start the quest.

Cormac will tell you how he wishes to thank the Cursebreakers by giving them fruits

After this cutscene, 2 Baskets of Martelle Apples will appear in your inventory

To deliver these apples, head to the Main Deck and then further south to the Boarding Deck

Keep going west till you find Fabien, the Cursebreaker, up a flight of steps

Interact with Fabien and his companion, and Clive will hand them the first box of Apples

To deliver the second box of apples, head south to the other side of the Mess

Find the second Cursebreaker, Corentin, here and interact with him

Hand over the apples to Corentin, and he will tell you a short story

Head back over to Cormac in the Back Yard after this interaction

As the quest ends, Clive asks Cormac for a basket of Martelle Apples.

What are the rewards for completing Fruits of Her Labors in Final Fantasy 16?

The Wall of Memories in-game (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you receive for completing Fruits of Her Labors in Final Fantasy 16

1 Martelle Apples

600 Gil

250 XP

10 Renown

The Box of Martelle Apples is a collectible item in-game and can be found and interacted with on the Wall of Memories at Clive's Chambers.

Poll : 0 votes