How to complete the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

The Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley is a newly introduced mission with Patch 1.6. With the new update, there are new neighbors close to your farm. The Giant Stump quest sees Raccoon and his kin relocating to Pelican Town, where you are required to construct a treehouse to draw their attention. Subsequently, it transforms into Raccoon's home and he brings a request questline.

This extensive guide will share all the details regarding the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley.

Where to find the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

The Giant Stump has a question mark on it. (Image via ConcernedApe)

To start the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley, you must locate the tree found west of Marnie’s Ranch and adjacent to the Cindersap Forest. At first glance, it is just a large, unremarkable tree. However, it transforms into the Giant Stump when a powerful windstorm finally brings it down.

Therefore, the appearance of the Giant Stump is triggered only in the aftermath of the Windstorm Event. You will hear the sound of a tree collapsing on a random right. If you visit Marnie’s Ranch on the subsequent morning, you will be introduced to the fresh Giant Tree Stump.

However, triggering the Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley is entirely out of your hands. If Stardew Valley has patch 1.6 installed, your only task is to wait for the Windstorm Event to unfold. Despite its random occurrence, every player will get the event eventually.

How to find the Racoon in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

The Raccoon will appear after building the treehouse. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Following the Windstorm Event, find the tree, which has an unusually large stump with a question mark engraved on it. This will require you to transform the fallen tree into something captivating.

You will need to gather these items:

100 pieces of Hardwood

When you collect 100 Hardwood, return them to the tree stump and select "Yes" when prompted if you want to fix it. The following day, the Raccoon will come to the newly formed treehouse.

All Raccoon's requests and their rewards in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

When the construction of the treehouse is complete, Raccoon will approach you with a different set of new bundles to work on. Your task is to gather or create the specific items requested and hand them over to him.

Here are all the possible requests and their potential rewards:

Request 1

Items needed : 1 Smoked Fish depending on the season + 5 Clams/5 Cockles/5 Crayfish//5 Mussels/5 Oysters/5 Periwinkle

: 1 Smoked Fish depending on the season + 5 Clams/5 Cockles/5 Crayfish//5 Mussels/5 Oysters/5 Periwinkle Rewards: 25 Broccoli Seeds/25 Carrot Seeds/25 Powdermelon Seeds/25 Summer Squash Seeds/

Request 2

Items needed : Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles

: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles Rewards: Raccoon Journal

Request 3

Items needed : A bag of Dried Mushrooms + 5 Eggs/5 Cave Carrots/5 White Algae

: A bag of Dried Mushrooms + 5 Eggs/5 Cave Carrots/5 White Algae Rewards: Raccoon Hat

Request 4

Items needed : Two items from the following: Jelly/Pickles/Dried Fruit/Juice/5 Purple Mushrooms

: Two items from the following: Jelly/Pickles/Dried Fruit/Juice/5 Purple Mushrooms Rewards: 5 Fairy Dust

Request 5

Items needed : Two items from the following: 1 Diamond/1 Rusty Spoon/2 Sea Urchins/3 Magma Geodes/3 Ghostfish/3 Topaz/5 Frozen Geodes/5 Trash/8 Geodes/10 Bug Meat/10 Bat Wings/10 Moss/99 Slime

: Two items from the following: 1 Diamond/1 Rusty Spoon/2 Sea Urchins/3 Magma Geodes/3 Ghostfish/3 Topaz/5 Frozen Geodes/5 Trash/8 Geodes/10 Bug Meat/10 Bat Wings/10 Moss/99 Slime Rewards: Jungle Tank

Request 6

Items needed : Two items from the following: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles

: Two items from the following: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles Rewards: 7 Fairy Dust/Mystery Boxes/1 Stardrop Tea/1 Book of Stars

Request 7

Items needed : Two items from the following: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles

: Two items from the following: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles Rewards: 7 Fairy Dust/Mystery Boxes/1 Stardrop Tea/1 Book of Stars

Request 8

Items needed : Two items from the following: 1 Diamond/1 Rusty Spoon/2 Sea Urchins/3 Magma Geodes/3 Ghostfish/3 Topaz/5 Frozen Geodes/5 Trash/8 Geodes/10 Bug Meat/10 Bat Wings/10 Moss/99 Slime

: Two items from the following: 1 Diamond/1 Rusty Spoon/2 Sea Urchins/3 Magma Geodes/3 Ghostfish/3 Topaz/5 Frozen Geodes/5 Trash/8 Geodes/10 Bug Meat/10 Bat Wings/10 Moss/99 Slime Rewards: 7 Fairy Dust/Mystery Boxes/1 Stardrop Tea/1 Book of Stars

If you finish all eight requests in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley, it will unlock the "Good Neighbors" achievement.

How to trade with the Wife Raccoon in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

You can trade various items with the Wife Raccoon (Image via ConcernedApe)

When you finish the first request of Raccoon, he will marry another Raccoon. This leads to a new store being opened by the Wife Raccoon. She exchanges all the new crop seeds as well as various other items.

The Wife Raccoon is not interested in money for her goods; the only way to make a purchase is through trading.

Here are all the available items in the shop and their prices:

Carrot Seeds: 1 Maple Seed

1 Maple Seed Summer Squash Seeds : 15 Sap

: 15 Sap Broccoli Seeds : 5 Moss

: 5 Moss Powdermelon Seeds : 2 Pine Cone

: 2 Pine Cone Raccoon Journal : 999 Fiber

: 999 Fiber Raccoon Hat : 10 Mixed Seeds

: 10 Mixed Seeds Mahogany Seed : 20 Coal

: 20 Coal Mixed Seeds : 1 Cave Carrot

: 1 Cave Carrot Jungle Tank : 5 Broken Glasses

: 5 Broken Glasses Fairy Dust : 1 Mystic Syrup

: 1 Mystic Syrup Golden Mystery Box : 3 Mystery Box

: 3 Mystery Box Magic Rock Candy: 20 Golden Mystery Box

It is worth mentioning that any items received as rewards from the initial five requests will also be included in the inventory of this shop upon completion.

This concludes our guide for the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley.

Check out more Stardew Valley guides:

Stardew Valley portrait creator || Ginger Island Mermaid's puzzle in Stardew Valley || Sardine in Stardew Valley || Stardew Valley Egg Hunt guide ||

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback