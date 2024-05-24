How to complete the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

The Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley is a newly introduced mission with Patch 1.6. With the new update, there are new neighbors close to your farm. The Giant Stump quest sees Raccoon and his kin relocating to Pelican Town, where you are required to construct a treehouse to draw their attention. Subsequently, it transforms into Raccoon's home and he brings a request questline.
This extensive guide will share all the details regarding the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley.
Where to find the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley
To start the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley, you must locate the tree found west of Marnie’s Ranch and adjacent to the Cindersap Forest. At first glance, it is just a large, unremarkable tree. However, it transforms into the Giant Stump when a powerful windstorm finally brings it down.
Therefore, the appearance of the Giant Stump is triggered only in the aftermath of the Windstorm Event. You will hear the sound of a tree collapsing on a random right. If you visit Marnie’s Ranch on the subsequent morning, you will be introduced to the fresh Giant Tree Stump.
However, triggering the Giant Stump Quest in Stardew Valley is entirely out of your hands. If Stardew Valley has patch 1.6 installed, your only task is to wait for the Windstorm Event to unfold. Despite its random occurrence, every player will get the event eventually.
How to find the Racoon in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley
Following the Windstorm Event, find the tree, which has an unusually large stump with a question mark engraved on it. This will require you to transform the fallen tree into something captivating.
You will need to gather these items:
- 100 pieces of Hardwood
When you collect 100 Hardwood, return them to the tree stump and select "Yes" when prompted if you want to fix it. The following day, the Raccoon will come to the newly formed treehouse.
All Raccoon's requests and their rewards in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley
When the construction of the treehouse is complete, Raccoon will approach you with a different set of new bundles to work on. Your task is to gather or create the specific items requested and hand them over to him.
Here are all the possible requests and their potential rewards:
Request 1
- Items needed: 1 Smoked Fish depending on the season + 5 Clams/5 Cockles/5 Crayfish//5 Mussels/5 Oysters/5 Periwinkle
- Rewards: 25 Broccoli Seeds/25 Carrot Seeds/25 Powdermelon Seeds/25 Summer Squash Seeds/
Request 2
- Items needed: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles
- Rewards: Raccoon Journal
Request 3
- Items needed: A bag of Dried Mushrooms + 5 Eggs/5 Cave Carrots/5 White Algae
- Rewards: Raccoon Hat
Request 4
- Items needed: Two items from the following: Jelly/Pickles/Dried Fruit/Juice/5 Purple Mushrooms
- Rewards: 5 Fairy Dust
Request 5
- Items needed: Two items from the following: 1 Diamond/1 Rusty Spoon/2 Sea Urchins/3 Magma Geodes/3 Ghostfish/3 Topaz/5 Frozen Geodes/5 Trash/8 Geodes/10 Bug Meat/10 Bat Wings/10 Moss/99 Slime
- Rewards: Jungle Tank
Request 6
- Items needed: Two items from the following: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles
- Rewards: 7 Fairy Dust/Mystery Boxes/1 Stardrop Tea/1 Book of Stars
Request 7
- Items needed: Two items from the following: Dried Fruit/Jelly/Juice/Pickles
- Rewards: 7 Fairy Dust/Mystery Boxes/1 Stardrop Tea/1 Book of Stars
Request 8
- Items needed: Two items from the following: 1 Diamond/1 Rusty Spoon/2 Sea Urchins/3 Magma Geodes/3 Ghostfish/3 Topaz/5 Frozen Geodes/5 Trash/8 Geodes/10 Bug Meat/10 Bat Wings/10 Moss/99 Slime
- Rewards: 7 Fairy Dust/Mystery Boxes/1 Stardrop Tea/1 Book of Stars
If you finish all eight requests in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley, it will unlock the "Good Neighbors" achievement.
How to trade with the Wife Raccoon in the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley
When you finish the first request of Raccoon, he will marry another Raccoon. This leads to a new store being opened by the Wife Raccoon. She exchanges all the new crop seeds as well as various other items.
The Wife Raccoon is not interested in money for her goods; the only way to make a purchase is through trading.
Here are all the available items in the shop and their prices:
- Carrot Seeds: 1 Maple Seed
- Summer Squash Seeds: 15 Sap
- Broccoli Seeds: 5 Moss
- Powdermelon Seeds: 2 Pine Cone
- Raccoon Journal: 999 Fiber
- Raccoon Hat: 10 Mixed Seeds
- Mahogany Seed: 20 Coal
- Mixed Seeds: 1 Cave Carrot
- Jungle Tank: 5 Broken Glasses
- Fairy Dust: 1 Mystic Syrup
- Golden Mystery Box: 3 Mystery Box
- Magic Rock Candy: 20 Golden Mystery Box
It is worth mentioning that any items received as rewards from the initial five requests will also be included in the inventory of this shop upon completion.
This concludes our guide for the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley.
