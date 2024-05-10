What is Stardew Valley portrait creator and how to use it?

If you want to immerse yourself in the world of Stardew Valley with a unique character that closely resembles you or someone specific, then utilizing a portrait creator tool is essential. In this regard, Poltergeister & Jaz's Character Creator tool stands out as an excellent choice.

It allows you to customize your pixel art portrait for free, which can be used as your character in the game. While the default portraits in the game are passable, this efficient tool allows players to have custom character portraits with great details.

As such, this guide will delve into all the intricacies of the Stardew Valley Character Creator tool, making sure that you are well-equipped with knowledge on how to use it effectively once you obtain your personalized character portrait.

Stardew Valley portrait creator: How to use it

There are a plethora of customization options in Character Portrait Maker. (Image via Jazzybee)

The portrait creator allows you to personalize your farmer with custom designs. The tool is user-friendly yet versatile, offering various face shapes and hairstyles in an array of colors plus distinctive marks like freckles or scars and even accessories.

Following the launch of Stardew Valley Patch 1.6, the game is now more enjoyable with various aspects added. Thus, having a distinct character can elevate your gameplay experience.

To access this tool, visit the Character Portrait maker website and initiate the customization process by clicking on "Run game." The modifications available through this platform far exceed what is offered in the official game version.

Once you have finished designing your desired character, you need to save the PNG file from that point.

Create a character of your choice. (Image via Jazzybee)

Follow the steps to make a customized character:

Go to Character Portrait maker, create your character, and download the image.

Download the Farmer Portraits mod and SMAPI by NexusMods.

Then install SMAPI; it will give you a command, which you have to copy and paste into Steam's Stardew Valley launch option.

After that, copy the Farmer Portraits mod into the game's mod folder. Now it will automatically load the mod when you launch the game.

The tool functions in such a way that the image it produces can be utilized with the Farmer Portraits mod. This allows your character's portrait to appear in conversations when interacting with other characters during gameplay.

Typically, the mod uses an enlarged version of your character sprite; however, developing a custom portrait is a highly inventive alternative.

