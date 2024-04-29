5 beginner's tips before starting Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley can be overwhelming with so many exciting things to do. Every new farmer eventually establishes their routine, but there are certain tasks and details that most loyal fans would suggest they prioritize before it is too late. With the launch of the highly anticipated Stardew Valley 1.6 update, playing the game has never been more rewarding.

Since its release, many updates have added prominent new content to the game. However, with all that it offers, it can be challenging to find a starting point. That said, this guide extensively presents five essential tips for those embarking on their maiden voyage into Stardew Valley.

Guide for beginners entering the world of Stardew Valley

1) Choose the right farm

Stardew Valley features eight farm maps, each designed with a specific focus on certain elements and possessing features that distinguish it from its counterparts. The following are the farm maps and their best aspects:

Standard Farm : Farming

: Farming Riverland Farm : Fishing

: Fishing Forest Farm : Foraging

: Foraging Hill-top Farm : Mining

: Mining Wilderness Farm : Combat

: Combat Four Corners Farm : Multiplayer

: Multiplayer Beach Farm : Fishing, Foraging

: Fishing, Foraging Meadowlands Farm: Farming

Among these, the Standard Farm is ideal for beginners. It offers plenty of open space, making it well-suited for planting crops, nurturing farm animals, or constructing various buildings.

2) Watch TV

Every morning, before embarking on a day of labor at the farm, ensure you catch a few minutes of TV time in Stardew Valley. Different programs offer assistance in various ways within the game, be it tips or new recipes.

Here are the TV channels and their specialties:

Weather Report : It provides information on the next day's weather.

: It provides information on the next day's weather. Fortune Teller : It will tell your luck regarding item drops from trees, mining, and fishing.

: It will tell your luck regarding item drops from trees, mining, and fishing. The Queen of Sauce : It grants you cooking recipes (Sunday, reruns on Wednesday).

: It grants you cooking recipes (Sunday, reruns on Wednesday). Livin' Off The Land: It gives tips on farming, fishing, and overall lifestyle (Monday and Thursday).

The weather channel helps you plan for the next day; remember that if it rains, you won't need to water your crops. On the other hand, although cooking will not be an immediate concern, start building your recipe list early on.

3) Always check the calendar

If you navigate to Pierre's General Store in Pelican Town, you can see a hanging bulletin board outside of it. If you click on the left side, a calendar will pop up on your screen. This calendar serves as your guide to the upcoming holidays and interestingly enough, lists down the birthdays of various villagers.

Notably, presenting a villager with a gift on their birthday can work wonders for your relationship points. In addition to birthdays, it will also mark the dates of all festivals happening in Stardew Valley. To stay organized and never miss an important date, consider purchasing a calendar from Robin.

4) Take part in festivals

Every season in Stardew Valley features no less than two unique festivals special to the people of Pelican Town, which you are invited to attend. The festivals feature exclusive items on sale and entertaining activities with prizes.

Here are all the festival dates:

Egg Festival : Spring 13

: Spring 13 Desert Festival : Spring 15-17

: Spring 15-17 Flower Dance : Spring 24

: Spring 24 Luau : Summer 11

: Summer 11 Trout Derby : Summer 20-21

: Summer 20-21 Dance of the Moonlight Jellies : Summer 28

: Summer 28 Stardew Valley Fair : Fall 16

: Fall 16 Spirit's Eve : Fall 27

: Fall 27 Festival of Ice : Winter 8

: Winter 8 SquidFest : Winter 12-13

: Winter 12-13 Night Market : Winter 15-17

: Winter 15-17 Feast of the Winter Star: Winter 25

Some festivals also allow you to foster relationships with town residents. Notably, the Egg Festival is a significant one if you are a new player.

5) Go slow

Stardew Valley is a game designed to accommodate any playing pace. You could go all out from the start and dispose of your received gifts for items of higher value, or take on the challenge of speedrunning, aiming to complete the Community Center by the end of your first year in the game.

If you're new, take it easy. Be mindful not to exhaust all your energy watering an excessive number of crops that you've planted. Instead, stroll around the map and collect forgeables.

There's no rush in Stardew Valley, as you hardly miss out on anything significant by being slow since most things come back around eventually.

This concludes our guide for the best beginner's tips before starting Stardew Valley.

